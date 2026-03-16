Farm owner turns down staggering $15 million offer from data center developer: 'I love this land'

On a stretch of rolling farmland in Silver Spring Township, just outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 86-year-old farmer Mervin Raudabaugh walks ground he has known nearly his entire life.

In this part of the state, the fields have been shaped by generations of work. For Raudabaugh, this isn't just property; it's memory, family, and identity.

So when data center developers came calling with an eye-popping offer — roughly $15 million for his 261 acres — the proposal landed with the weight of a life-altering decision, as PennLive reported. Across the country, tech giants racing to power artificial intelligence and cloud computing are snatching up large swaths of rural land.

The price offered to Raudabaugh reportedly came to about $60,000 an acre, a staggering figure for a farm worker in an industry where margins are tight and retirement plans often uncertain.

Many would have signed, but not Raudabaugh.

"I was not interested in destroying my farms," he told Fox 43. "That was the bottom line. It really wasn't so much the economic end of it. I just didn't want to see these two farms destroyed."

He started working the fields before he was even in high school, milking the cows and even missing a month of his senior year to help out. He remembers family milestones rooted in this soil, which is worth much more than any amount of money he would get from selling the land.

Over decades, he built a life, raising a family and stewarding the land through changing agricultural eras.

Instead of selling to developers, Raudabaugh chose a quieter, less lucrative path. He sold the development rights to his farm through a local preservation program for just under $1.9 million — a fraction of the tech industry's offer. The agreement ensures the land will remain farmland permanently, even after he is gone. Future owners won't be able to convert it into warehouses or server facilities.

His decision comes at a time when rural communities are wrestling with rapid data center expansion. These facilities promise jobs and tax revenue, but they also bring industrial footprints, heavy energy demands, and a transformation of landscapes long defined by crops and open fields.

For Raudabaugh, the choice wasn't difficult. The farm's worth is priceless, measured in seasons, connection to the land, and hard work to build a life he's proud of that can last for generations.

"God's green Earth," Raudabaugh told PennLive when asked why he rejected the huge payout. "I love this land. It's been my life."

"And I realized... if it wasn't built on or dug up, another set of families could live here and that's what I wanted to do. And I got it done. And I'm happy."

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