Pennsylvania kicks off $100 million plan to expand EV infrastructure across the state: 'From rural areas to the urban core'

The funding will help complement at-home charging by ensuring EV drivers have convenient options when they're away from home.

Electric vehicle drivers in Pennsylvania may soon have an easier time finding a place to plug in thanks to a major new investment designed to expand charging access across the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a $100 million Community Charging program aimed at building more EV chargers in everyday places such as downtown areas, workplaces, and neighborhoods.

According to EV Mechanica, the initiative is funded through the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program and will help bring charging stations to communities across the state.

"These investments enable individuals from rural areas to the urban core to get to where they need to go efficiently and confidently," Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission executive director Ariella Maron said in the announcement.

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While expanding public chargers is important for making EV ownership easier, many drivers already save the most money by charging at home. Charging overnight at residential electricity rates is typically far cheaper than using public fast chargers, which can carry higher per-kilowatt-hour fees. Over time, those savings can add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars compared to regularly filling up a gas tank.

For homeowners interested in installing their own charger, companies such as Qmerit can help simplify the process. Qmerit offers homeowners free estimates for Level 2 charger installations after answering a few quick questions about their electrical panel and garage setup.

PennDOT's new funding will help complement at-home charging by ensuring EV drivers have convenient options when they're away from home. The program will work with regional planning organizations to identify community locations where chargers are most needed, helping residents, businesses, and visitors access reliable charging infrastructure.

This investment will play a key role in accelerating EV adoption and cutting pollution from transportation, which remains one of the largest sources of air pollution. More chargers can reduce range anxiety for drivers considering an EV while also supporting cleaner air in local communities.

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For drivers who want to maximize savings, pairing EV charging with home solar can reduce energy costs even further. Generating electricity from rooftop panels means some drivers can charge their cars using power produced right at home.

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Meanwhile, adding a Level 2 charger at home can make daily charging simple and fast. Drivers interested in upgrading can start by requesting a free estimate through Qmerit.

With investments in both public charging and home electrification, Pennsylvania's new program signals a growing effort to make cleaner transportation more accessible.

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