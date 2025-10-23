Residents brace for higher electricity costs as experts explain economic impacts of spending bill: 'Bills are too high, and they're only going higher'

As rollbacks on clean energy incentives start to take effect, experts in Pennsylvania are worried about how it will affect energy prices for people across the state.

David Kieve, president of EDF Action, the advocacy partner of the Environmental Defense Fund, told NorthcentralPA.com that Pennsylvanians could expect to see a $160 annual increase on their electricity bills as a result of the cuts. He noted that utility companies have already made over a dozen requests to raise their rates since the beginning of the year — an indication of what's to come.

The news site added that ending the tax credits could also halt construction and lead to factory closures, resulting in about 16,000 job losses by 2030.

Kieve also said that many policies in the recently passed One Big Beautiful Bill Act aim to advance costlier energy options like coal in lieu of supporting the expansion of renewables like solar and wind. He said the resulting price increases might not sit well with many Americans, according to his interpretation of a recent national poll.

"Most respondents in the country said that their energy prices were creating the greatest strain for them," Kieve said, per NorthcentralPA.com. "More than the increase in cost of groceries, more than the cost of housing, more than any other household expense. Americans are very concerned that our energy bills are too high, and they're only going higher."

As energy prices continue to surge across the country, going solar is one way that homeowners can save money on utility costs. In fact, depending on the setup, a solar panel installation could save you up to $3,000 each year.

This renewable energy source is also a win for the planet, as it can help the U.S. transition away from dirty energy sources like coal, oil, and natural gas. These fossil fuels, which have long powered our homes, are responsible for more than 75% of all planet-warming pollution, according to the United Nations. In addition to heating up the planet, the toxic air pollution they produce endangers communities across the country.

That said, the upfront costs of solar can be difficult for many people to afford. Leasing solar panels is one alternative that can help homeowners access the benefits while avoiding massive upfront costs. For instance, Palmetto offers leasing options — some with no money down — as part of its LightReach program. With over 16 years of clean energy experience, Palmetto can help homeowners find the perfect solar solution for their needs.

