Pennsylvania announces $9 million investment to expand state's EV charging network: 'A critical step'

Electric vehicle drivers in Pennsylvania will soon have an easier time finding charging stations thanks to a new project announced by Governor Josh Shapiro's administration.

As reported by local news station ABC 27, the Shapiro administration announced it will fund 12 new public EV charging station projects.

The investment is set to add $9 million to the already $54 million in funds being put toward public charging stations in the area through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. The program provides federal dollars to cover up to 80% of costs associated with public chargers.

The NEVI program has already helped Pennsylvania construct and complete 30 charging stations, according to a press release from the state's Department of Transportation, and 53 more are currently underway.

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Even though public charging stations like this are key to expanding the already growing fleet of EVs across the United States, the cheapest way to charge an EV is typically at home. By using public stations sparingly and opting for at-home charging, homeowners can usually save big by taking advantage of cheaper home electricity rates.

The only downside to home charging is that charging speeds can be slower than at public stations. Luckily, TCD partner Qmerit can help prospective buyers install Level 2 chargers, which can speed up at-home charging without sacrificing savings.

Regardless of the benefits of at-home charging, public stations are a great resource for long-distance trips. Pennsylvania's charging expansion can help more drivers curb their harmful fossil fuel use by making the switch to all-electric driving even more convenient.

"These projects will expand access to electric vehicle charging from our alternative fuel connections and bridge the gap between long-distance travel and community-based chargers," PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said in the release. "This is a critical step to improving relatability and access to meet the needs of EV drivers in the Commonwealth."

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Whether you're a longtime EV driver or looking to make the switch now, you can check out Qmerit for information about at-home EV chargers. They offer free estimates and competitive quotes for convenient Level 2 chargers.

For even more savings, you may want to consider pairing at-home charging with solar panels. When you harness solar energy for your EV, you're essentially charging your car for free.

TCD's Solar Explorer can also help homeowners understand their solar options and save big when installing. If you're interested, this tool can help you save up to $10,000 on installation costs, with concierge-level service that connects you with competitive bids from local, vetted installers.

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