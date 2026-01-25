Lawmakers push for sweeping ban that will have major impact on consumers: 'It will act as a comprehensive umbrella'

  • Business Business

The Penang Green Council is developing the framework to introduce a comprehensive single-use plastics ban by the end of 2026.

One Malaysian state is inching closer to fully realizing a complete ban on single-use plastics. 

As reported by TheVibes.com, the Penang Green Council in Penang, Malaysia, is currently developing the framework to introduce a comprehensive single-use plastics ban by the end of 2026. The ban could help the state reduce the amount of plastic pollution in the region while also improving its people's health.  

The move will look to consolidate existing policies in the state into one unified plan. Officials are also eyeing a way to address issues such as promoting affordable alternatives for businesses. They're also exploring new biodegradable materials to move beyond plastic and toward a truly circular economy

"Penang has been a pioneer in this area. We were the first state to introduce the 'No Free Plastic Bag' campaign in 2009, followed by the implementation of a 'no plastic bag every day' policy last year," said the CEO of PGC, Josephine Tan Mei Ling. 

According to Tan, developing the sweeping single-use plastics ban would go well beyond limiting consumers' choice in plastic products. The framework would look to address the issue with plastic waste at its source. 

"It is timely for the state government to develop this framework. It will act as a comprehensive umbrella, providing clear direction not only to business operators, but also to plastic manufacturers," added Tan. 

Since most plastic products break down slowly, they can remain in the environment for centuries. Over time, these products are then broken down into microplastics that can contaminate water, soil, and even the air. These tiny particles can then enter the food chain and pose serious risks to human health through toxic chemical exposure. 

Despite the benefit of removing potential microplastic exposure from the state, Tan acknowledged that many single-use plastic products are simply more convenient for consumers and businesses. 

"Through the framework, we hope to provide them with a clearer picture and workable options," said Tan.

