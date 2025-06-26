Hotel group rolls out cutting-edge amenity that will be game-changer for travelers: 'Essential to meet customer expectations'

"Every hotel in our portfolio has access to the expertise, data, and tools they need."

Being able to shop, eat, or lounge in your hotel room while your electric vehicle charges is pretty sweet, and thanks to a partnership between United Kingdom-based energy supplier PE and the hotel management group Michels and Taylor, that's now a reality for certain hotel guests and visitors.

Michels and Taylor explained that PE, the UK's largest independent energy provider, has rolled out EV charging stations at several hotels managed by the group — including at Hilton Bournemouth, DoubleTree by Hilton Elstree, and DoubleTree by Hilton Stoke-on-Trent. Installations at six other sites are either in progress or planned for completion by the end of the year.

The dual-port stations enable two EVs to charge simultaneously, providing up to 22 kilowatts of power, which is potentially enough to add 50 miles of range in an hour. M&T stated that the chargers don't require users to download apps, so they can simply plug in and enjoy the hotel's amenities while they wait.

The installation of EV chargers at UK hotels is good for business and hotel customers, as the electric vehicle market is surging across the country. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reported that, by the end of 2025, EV registrations are expected to increase by nearly 21% to 462,000 units, accounting for roughly 24% of the market share. To keep up with demand and support eco-friendly travel options, hotels are under more pressure to install EV infrastructure.

"More drivers than ever are considering the availability of charging facilities when they travel – with many simply choosing not to stay at a hotel without onsite EV charge points," Nathan Daniels, head of EV charging at PE, said. "Having the right provisions in place is essential to meet customer expectations as we all make changes to support a more sustainable future."

PE's EV charging stations aren't only convenient for travelers and hotel guests, they're also affordable. M&T explained that the company's fixed national charging rate is 57 pence per kilowatt-hour (approximately $0.77 per kWh), which is 29% cheaper than the UK average. The hotel group will also benefit, as PE offers discounts on monthly electricity bills for the charging revenue generated.

Last — but certainly not least — the addition of EV chargers at hotels will help M&T stay on target with its climate goals, as the company's sustainability initiatives have resulted in savings of nearly 1,130 tons of carbon pollution since 2020.

"Every hotel in our portfolio has access to the expertise, data, and tools they need to contribute positively to the planet while significantly helping the profitability of the bottom line," Peter Hales, managing director at M&T, said.

