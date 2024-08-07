Coalition of corporations face backlash over controversial website shutdown: 'If you're going to be making ... claims, you need to be able to demonstrate that they're true'

Critics believe that the sudden website shutdown is a sign that the companies may have been exaggerating their claims.

When new rules called out companies for environmental fibbing, Big Oil's green promises vanished faster than a puff of smoke.

What's happening?

A group of six major oil companies called the Pathways Alliance recently took down its website and removed all its social media posts about the environment. The New York Times reported this happened right after Canada passed a new law that bans false or misleading environmental advertising, also known as "greenwashing."

The original claims were that its initiative to capture carbon and store it would significantly reduce pollution from oil sands production. It emphasized its commitment to environmental responsibility, positioning the group's associated companies as leaders in sustainable energy practices within the oil industry.

Though the group insists its previous statements were truthful, environmental groups disagree. Critics believe that the sudden website shutdown is a sign that the companies may have been exaggerating their claims about helping the environment.

Why is greenwashing concerning?

The decision to shut down the website is raising red flags because it suggests these oil companies are being dishonest about their environmental promises. For years, the Pathways Alliance has talked about using its capture and storage technology to reduce the climate impact of oil sands production.

However, environmentalists like Emilia Belliveau from Environmental Defence have accused the companies of overstating how effective this technology really is. They believe the companies were more focused on making themselves look good rather than actually helping the environment.

"It is very simple: If you're going to be making environmental claims, you need to be able to demonstrate that they're true," she told the Times. "This applies across the board to anybody making environmental claims. And the only group that's really freaking out about this is the oil industry."

What's being done about greenwashing?

To combat greenwashing, the Canadian government is cracking down on false environmental claims in advertising. The new law is part of a larger effort to make sure companies are honest about their environmental impact and to protect consumers from being misled.

Canada's Competition Bureau, the agency in charge of overseeing advertising, will be enforcing these new rules. It plans to release more detailed guidelines on greenwashing and will be holding consultations to get public input on how to make these rules even stronger.

If you want to help stop greenwashing, you can start by learning more about the environmental practices of the companies you support. Choose to buy from businesses that are transparent and can back up their claims with real evidence.

