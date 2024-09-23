Patagonia partners with craft brewery to release the first organic non-alcoholic beer in the US: 'Radically responsible beer'

The secret to producing an affordable organic beer (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) without sacrificing quality and taste is in the regeneratively grown Kernza grain.

Dry January isn't the only time many of us are cutting out the alcohol these days. More and more Americans are choosing non-alcoholic beer, and Patagonia's new partnership with craft brewery Deschutes Brewery may have the secret — and sustainable — sauce.

What's happening?

This September, Patagonia Provisions (the outdoor apparel brand's sustainable food division) and Deschutes Brewery launched the first certified-organic non-alcoholic craft beer brewed in the U.S., tapping into a burgeoning market thirsty for earth-friendly products.

The Non-Alcoholic Kernza Golden Brew is made with Kernza, a perennial grain with a distinct nutty, buttery flavor. These non-alcoholic brews will be available for purchase nationwide, alongside their alcoholic counterpart: the Kernza Lager, a certified-organic beer containing alcohol.

Bonus: Both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions of the Kernza beers will cost about as much as the average craft beer six-pack: around $11.99 to $12.99.

Why is this new beer so encouraging?

Warming global temperatures are a threat to many of the foods and drinks we love. However, sustainable projects like those from Patagonia Provisions and Deschutes can help protect the future of these products.

"We sought to make radically responsible beer that delivers on our values with exceptional quality and approachable taste, brewed with organic and regenerative ingredients, and widely distributed across the U.S.," Patagonia Provisions general manager Paul Lightfoot said, per Craft Brewing Business.

The secret to producing an affordable organic beer (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) without sacrificing quality and taste is in the regeneratively grown Kernza grain, which requires less water and toxic herbicides. The grain also protects the soil by limiting erosion, preventing excess nutrients from polluting waterways.

Traditional, non-organic beer production, on the other hand, currently accounts for a significant amount of carbon pollution. The synthetic fertilizers used to grow barley hops are responsible for as much as 10% of agricultural pollution, according to Patagonia.

What's Patagonia's overall sustainability plan?

Patagonia is well known for its groundbreaking actions to contribute to a more sustainable future, and in September 2022, founder Yvon Chouinard announced in an open letter that all proceeds from the company will now go entirely toward protecting the planet.

The brand also makes it easy for consumers to participate in eco-friendly programs that benefit their wallets — with an "endlessly reusable" wetsuits recycling initiative and Worn Wear resale program helping keep material waste out of landfills, for example.

The launch of the Non-Alcoholic Kernza Golden Brew and Kernza Lager illustrates that organic ingredients and regenerative agriculture are major pieces of the puzzle — with composting, crop rotation, and intercropping aiding the health of the soil.

"We got into beer for the same reason we got into food: The U.S. food system is dominated by industrial agriculture, which depletes soil, threatens our waterways, and contributes to the climate crisis," Lightfoot said. "As [Chouinard] says: 'People need a new jacket every few years, but they eat several times a day. If we're going to save our planet, it starts with food.'"

Bottom line: Whether you want the buzz or not, Patagonia empowers consumers to feel good about what they're putting into their bodies and out into the world.

