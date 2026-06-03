Patagonia responds after Pattie Gonia accuses brand of trying to erase queer climate activism

"If you don't [drop the lawsuit], then we'll know what this lawsuit is really about."

Patagonia is responding after its trademark lawsuit against drag performer and climate activist Pattie Gonia grew into a wider online fight over brand power, queer visibility, and who gets to shape environmental activism.

Pedestrian reported that the outdoor apparel company posted a new statement on Instagram after Pattie Gonia accused it of trying to "erase" queer climate advocacy.

The dispute centers on Patagonia's federal trademark lawsuit against Pattie Gonia, whose name plays on the company's brand. The case drew intense attention after Pattie Gonia posted a TikTok saying, "this is not a joke. This is happening." She later challenged Patagonia to drop the lawsuit if trademark ownership is truly the only issue.

In its Instagram update, Patagonia said, "There's a lot going around about the lawsuit we filed in January to protect our trademarks, and we owe you an update."

The company added that it "wish[ed] this lawsuit had not been necessary" and acknowledged "any hurt it has caused, especially in the LGBTQ+ community."

Patagonia said it still wants a resolution, but only if Pattie Gonia withdraws all trademark applications, stops using Patagonia's logos, and stops selling or promoting products under the Pattie Gonia name.

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If those conditions are met, Patagonia said, "Pattie Gonia could continue as a performer and activist." It added that both sides share "the goal of saving our home planet and creating a more inclusive outdoors."

Pattie Gonia said Patagonia "never reached out" before filing suit and called CEO Ryan Gellert's claim that the activist refused to talk "straight-up lies." She also said an examining attorney found the application was "not confusingly similar" to Patagonia's mark, but that did not stop the lawsuit from proceeding.

Patagonia said it is simply protecting its trademarks. According to Pedestrian, it insists it is "not trying to silence somebody" or "take somebody's identity away," echoing Gellert's comments at an industry conference.

Pattie Gonia sees it very differently and said, "If you don't [drop the lawsuit], then we'll know what this lawsuit is really about. Patagonia is trying to erase my identity and my whole community's activism."

Critics see a major brand that has made its name on environmental activism. They believe that Patagonia is using legal pressure against an individual activist with far fewer financial resources.

Pattie Gonia had not publicly responded to Patagonia's latest statement at the time of writing, but Patagonia's post showed that the online community seems divided.

"Pattie Gonia's name is their brand," one user commented. "That is not being confused with your clothing line any more than the geographical region for which you are both named."

"This is a textbook case of trademark enforcement," another wrote in a community note. "Patagonia explicitly states in their complaint that they only filed it to protect their trademark, even when it supports or agrees with Pattie Gonia's views, messages, or objectives."

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