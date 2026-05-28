Patagonia sues drag queen Pattie Gonia, alledging trademark infringement

"This is not a brand conflict. This is a corporation trying to erase an activist."

Patagonia is facing online backlash after environmental drag performer Pattie Gonia posted a video alleging that the major outdoor apparel brand is "trying to erase an activist."

Last January, Patagonia filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in federal court against Wyn Wiley — the activist and performer behind Pattie Gonia — the Guardian reported. The company argues that Wiley's attempt to trademark "Pattie Gonia" for clothing and environmental advocacy could impact Patagonia's brand. It is seeking $1 in damages and legal fees.

Wiley reportedly filed a trademark application for "Pattie Gonia" in September 2025. The performer, who has millions of followers on social media and has helped raise nearly $4 million for nonprofits, according to the Guardian, commented on the lawsuit this week in a video posted on Instagram and in an open letter to Patagonia's CEO and board.

In the video, Wiley said, "This is not a brand conflict. This is a corporation trying to erase an activist."

Wiley also said they stayed quiet for months while trying to resolve the issue privately but ultimately felt compelled to speak out. They also rejected Patagonia's argument, saying their merchandise used "playful parody" but not Patagonia's logo, font, or branding, adding, "Drag is built on parody, puns, and jokes."

The dispute pits a high-profile climate activist against a billion-dollar company that has long marketed itself as mission-driven and focused on environmental action. Critics see a major brand using legal pressure against an individual activist with far fewer financial resources.

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Though Patagonia says it is seeking only $1, Wiley argues that the real burden is the permanent removal of their performance name and the cost of fighting the case, which they estimated in their video could be "more than $1 million."

Patagonia said in a statement to the Guardian that it has tried to find a solution for years and that the case is "not about seeking financial gain" or suppressing identity or protest.

Wiley, whose work as Pattie Gonia dates back to around 2018, called the lawsuit "a betrayal of Patagonia's core mission," asking, "If they're 'in business to save the home planet,' why are they suing a climate activist?"

Patagonia said it "must protect our business and employees," while maintaining that it wanted to avoid court.

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