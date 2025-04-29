Architect unveils plans for next-gen skyscraper that will be unlike anything else in the world: 'I think we will see long-term value'

Alloy Development has just released its latest design: a 63-story skyscraper of affordable apartments and office spaces under sustainable "passive house" guidelines.

Passive houses minimize the need for mechanical heating and air conditioning by prioritizing insulation. The insulation helps the home maintain a stable temperature without excessive energy consumption, cutting down on the residents' fuel consumption as well as their electrical bills.

According to a Bloomberg release, Alloy Development is going above and beyond energy-efficiency standards by opting for the passive-house model, using concrete as a primary insulation material.

With almost 600 planned rental apartments and six floors of office space, its construction in Brooklyn this summer will make it "the world's tallest passive house, surpassing a 586-foot condo project that's underway in Vancouver."

The various residential and office spaces are also designed to "share energy resources," reported Dezeen.

On top of its sustainable design, the upcoming skyscraper has financial appeal, with about a quarter of the apartments considered affordable by Brooklyn standards. Not to mention, the lower cost of utilities from Alloy's energy-efficient endeavor makes the project a win-win for its residents and the environment.

Alloy is no stranger to the sustainability game. Just last year, Alloy architects completed its 505 State Street project, advertised as "New York's First All-Electric Skyscraper."

Lowering energy consumption, especially fuel-based energy consumption, reduces the need for fuel as an energy source and helps limit the carbon dioxide released by the fuel-burning process.

Since carbon dioxide traps heat in our atmosphere and contributes directly to our changing climate, curbing our carbon pollution can mitigate some of the negative effects of our planet overheating, such as food insecurity and more severe extreme weather events.

In addition, Alloy's sustainable mission is a major draw for prospective renters, per Bloomberg, and helps keep Brooklyn more affordable.

"I think we will see long-term value," said Jared Della Valle, one of Alloy's co-founders and architects. "Our hope with all this is to encourage the industry, as it starts to mature and as this becomes the standard."

