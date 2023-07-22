  • Business Business

This furniture brand makes colorful, ‘unconventional’ furniture out of a surprising recycled material

“This recycled material is a vital component in our commitment to sustainable and eco-conscious design.”

by Julia Taravella
Particle turns used shoes into furniture

Photo Credit: Hypebeast

A New York-based design company is turning used footwear into home goods and furniture, providing a sustainable solution to the millions of shoes that wind up in landfills each year.

Particle, a furniture and homeware company in Brooklyn, showcased its sustainable creations at NYC x Design Week 2023 and received instant praise. The company makes items like coasters, placemats, and stools out of used footwear and is the brainchild of Amanda Rawlings and Krissy Harbert. 

Together, Harbert and Rawlings bring their complementary backgrounds of design architecture and creative design to the playful and inspired brand that is Particle.

Particle is doing its part to fight the tremendous amount of waste created by the fashion industry — particularly the shoe sector. Every year, an estimated 300 million pairs of shoes are thrown out in the United States. That’s not only tremendously wasteful, but it’s also bad for the environment. Just one pair of shoes takes roughly 30 to 40 years to decompose. 

However, there are some toxic elements of shoes that are not biodegradable and wind up making their way into our water sources.

Particle focuses specifically on repurposing ethylene-vinyl acetate waste, which is found in many natural and synthetic rubber products. EVA is not biodegradable, so repurposing it presents a sustainable alternative to throwing out the material. Plus, reusing EVA involves a simple process of grinding it down and turning it into something new.

“Despite its unconventional appearance, this recycled material is a vital component in our commitment to sustainable and eco-conscious design,” Harbert and Rawlings told STIRpad.

Particle shows that products made from recycled materials don’t have to be boring, either. Its line of furniture and home goods is colorful and youthful. In fact, it was originally inspired by retro footwear.

 “Our inspiration for our Homewares Capsule Collection stems from the color trends of past footwear collections,” Rawlings said, according to Hypebeast.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting ‘scammed’ by electricity companies

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Yardzen's rewilding project transforms turf lawns into gorgeous, bloom-filled spaces
Home

This company turns money-sucking lawns into natural wonders: ‘The results are always stunning’

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider