Photo of parking infrastructure sparks thought-provoking debate: 'Two parking spaces. Which one pays for itself?'

A thought-provoking photo has become the center of online debate about how public space should be used.

People worldwide are becoming increasingly disenchanted with infrastructure that prioritizes cars over people, and questions of how public space is best used have abounded.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It is not uncommon for a striking visual to become the starting point for a wider discussion about how cities, businesses, and individuals can contribute to make their communities more safe and efficient.

In a recent Reddit post, a user posed a question, along with an illustrative photo: "Two parking spaces. Which one pays for itself?"

The photo shows an image of two adjacent parking spots of different sizes. While one space holds a single car that appears to seat up to six people, the other is stuffed with over a dozen bikes.

In any case, the business in the rear appears to be bustling.

"Out of curiosity, which parking space earns the most?" wonders the user who posted the photo.

Infrastructure can benefit consumers and the environment at the same time. By providing bike parking in equal standing to what is given to cars, consumers are free to choose options that are better for their health, their wallets, and the environment.

Studies show environments that provide consumers with these choices ultimately lead to better physical and mental health outcomes.

Giving folks the choice to walk is also beneficial to the environment. Gas-powered cars and vans were responsible for more than 3.8 billion tons of climate-warming carbon pollution in 2022. On the other hand, bikes don't account for pollution on the roads after production, and of course, walking as a mode of transportation doesn't either.

Finally, bikers and pedestrians save money on gas and the initial car cost.

Commenters under the post were excited to see the infrastructure in use and encouraged the phenomenal example.

"I know that spot. The swamp rabbit trail is a HUGE boon for the local businesses in Travelers Rest and is a concrete example as to the benefits of walkability for anyone in Greenville," one person shared. "Also benefits tourism out the wazoo."

Another pointed out: "It's not 'which one pays for itself?' but 'which spot helps the most people?' Or 'which spot benefits the community most?'"

