Diners annoyed by subject of critical restaurant review: 'We may not come back...'

A Yelp restaurant review shared in a popular subreddit about the harmful effects of car-first mentalities has caught people's attention, not for its glowing praise of the food but for a comment about the parking.

The reviewer loved the pasta, steak, and their server but definitely did not love having to park across the street and walk to the restaurant.

Part of the review said: "We may not come back because of the waiting time and there's no parking space in the restaurant. You have to park across the street where the library is located."

The post opened up a conversation about how reliant we've become on cars and how that shapes our daily expectations. The Reddit user who shared the review clarified that the complaint wasn't aimed at a big chain restaurant but at a family-owned spot in a small, walkable town, which is exactly the kind of place that needs more community support.

Car dependency can add up. Cars contribute nearly 29% of polluting gases in the U.S., according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Owning and maintaining one can also be expensive because of maintenance, gas, and other upkeep — unless you own an electric vehicle.

Building more walkable neighborhoods or improving public transit options wouldn't just make life easier — it could also reduce these financial and environmental strains.

These discussions highlight how making small changes, like walking to your "third place" or using public transit when possible, could improve not only individual physical and social health but also the environment.

One Reddit commenter said: "Walking from one end of a ¼-kilometer Walmart parking lot to the other is fine though."

The original poster joked: "There should be parking inside the restaurant."

Next time you're frustrated about parking, consider looking at it as a small opportunity. A quick walk might just save you some gas and might even let you enjoy your meal guilt-free.

