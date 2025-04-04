Passenger shares video tour of high-speed train between two major cities: 'I think this route will be very popular'

In a new YouTube Shorts video, creator Simply Railway (@SimplyRailway) takes viewers along for the ride on a groundbreaking high-speed train journey between Paris and Berlin.

The train "links the two capitals in 8 hours. It's quite a milestone since Paris and Berlin have never been connected by a daytime train before," the creator explains.

This train also happens to mark the first rail connection between Berlin and Strasbourg — home of the European Parliament.

In the video, the creator boards the train in Paris and gives a tour of the comfortable seating, dining options, and spacious interiors as the countryside flies past the window. They note that the trip is not only efficient but far more relaxing than the alternative. "Forget those dreadful flights," they end the tour with a laugh.

The new train service is a big deal for anyone looking to travel sustainably across Europe. Air travel is one of the biggest contributors to air pollution and the overheating of our planet. But trains, especially electric ones like this, produce significantly less harmful pollution. Choosing rail over air for medium-distance trips can slash your carbon footprint by up to 90%, according to Our World in Data.

Beyond the environmental perks, the train connects two major capital cities in just eight hours — no long security lines, no baggage fees, no turbulence. It's a move toward a more efficient and accessible future of public transit.

This innovation follows a broader trend across Europe and beyond. Cities like Vienna, Madrid, and Brussels have been expanding their high-speed rail networks, and policies like France's ban on short-haul domestic flights where a train alternative exists are gaining traction.

For those in the U.S. dreaming of similar convenience, efforts like Amtrak's expansion plans and Texas' high-speed rail project are aiming to catch up.

Commenters were quick to cheer the new line. "I think this route will be very popular. The more connections between cities in the same or different countries, the better," one user pointed out.

Another agreed and added, "Excellent news — I always take the train whenever I can have a choice — so much easier and you arrive in the center of the city."

With easier, cleaner options like this hitting the tracks, it's a great reminder that our travel choices can be better for us — and for the planet.

