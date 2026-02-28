Dad infuriated by kids' 'goodie bags' from parties and school events: 'They can't live without it'

A dad shared that he is over his kids' "goodie bags." With cheap trinkets constantly cluttering his home, he turned to Reddit's r/daddit for advice.

What's happening?

"I was trying to tidy up the house and I am feeling overwhelmed by the amount of cheap plastic trinkets my kids end up with," the poster vented. "Cheap toys from the dentist, from a birthday party, included in an after game snack bag, a school party. I try and throw it away and they can't live without it. It breaks because it's cheap and it's the end of the world."

Other dads commiserated with the poster.

"Interesting fact: young kids will instinctively know exactly when you throw one of their bits of plastic crap away and immediately ask for it," one commenter joked. "This is a scientific fact."

"This! Honestly it's like they have a nanny-cam in the trashcan," another parent agreed.

Why is this important?

Goodie bags filled with trinkets may offer a temporary rush, but studies consistently show that overconsumption doesn't make us any happier. When stuff accumulates in our homes, it can increase anxiety and may increase the risk of depression, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Then, there's the toll it takes on the environment. Whether they end up in landfills or as litter, plastic products can take hundreds of years to decompose. All the while, they leach contaminants into our water supply, soil, and air, and even contribute to the spread of pathogens.

"As I was packing Valentines goodies this year, I remarked to my wife 'I feel like I'm just making future trash' and that's how I've looked at that since," a third Reddit user shared.

Are any companies doing something about this?

Many brands sell basics, such as school supplies, made with natural or recycled materials. Subscription toy services like BabyQuip and the Toy Nest are helping parents reduce waste, save money, and ensure their kids have access to items they'll actually play with.

"We box our old clean toys up in boxes and label them," one parent shared with The Cool Down. "We put up an ad on Facebook marketplace and tell folks where to get free boxes of toys for their kids! It's a great way to recycle and makes my son so happy to share. A great lesson for kids too."

What can I do about this more broadly?

Consider choosing an alternative to plastic whenever possible.

Party Kit Network rounded up a collection of more eco- and budget-friendly ideas for party favors, including preloved books, plantable gifts, and homemade treats.

