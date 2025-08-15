Former Twitter CEO buries past with Elon Musk to start new AI company: 'I have no regrets'

"It sort of allowed me to grow and learn, and in some sense created this opportunity for me."

A former Twitter CEO is moving forward with a new artificial intelligence venture following a high-profile spat with its now-owner, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to Bloomberg reports.

Parag Agrawal served as Chief Technology Officer under ex-CEO Jack Dorsey. When Dorsey resigned his position in November 2021 — tweeting his resignation email — the news shocked the tech world.

Agrawal was namechecked at the beginning of the letter. Dorsey briefly addressed what he saw as the limits of a founder-led company, adding that it was the "right time" to "break away" for three reasons.

"The first is Parag becoming our CEO. The board ran a rigorous process ... and unanimously appointed Parag," Dorsey continued, kicking off a volatile era of Agrawal's career. Within months, Musk began buying shares of Twitter, later revealing he'd become a majority shareholder.

At first, Musk and Agrawal had a cordial and mutually enthusiastic connection — which quickly went south when the latter challenged the former over Musk's public disparagement of Twitter.

"It's my responsibility to tell you that it's not helping me make Twitter better in the current context," Agrawal told Musk in April 2022 — after Musk tweeted about Twitter "dying."

Ultimately, Agrawal — along with much of Twitter's top executives — found himself on the business end of Musk's indiscriminate hatchet. Agrawal and other executives were terminated without severance, forcing them to sue X.

Friends and family urged Agrawal to cool off after the storm of Musk's Twitter takeover, but he recalled being unable to take their advice.

"I'm not a person that can enjoy the beach in that moment," he confessed.

In September 2023, Fortune reported that Musk believed Agrawal was "too nice." However, the outlet further noted that Musk claimed Agrawal misled him about Twitter's alleged "bot problem."

Today, Twitter is X and has its own AI chatbot, Grok, known for its bizarre and abrupt personality changes while also being popular to use, when working correctly, as a way to inject fairly neutral answers to questions within a social media conversation. That said, Musk has faced criticism for an appearance of trying to "put his thumb on the AI scale," as Axios put it.

As for Agrawal, he may have taken Musk's claims about X's purported "bot problem" to heart — his new AI venture might best be described as a "bot solution."

According to Bloomberg, Agrawal knew from the outset he wanted to work on something AI-related after his Twitter exit, batting around ideas like a healthcare-focused project. But he found that he kept coming back to the same core concept.

"There'll be more agents on the internet than there are humans around. You will probably deploy 50 agents on your behalf to be on the internet. And I think that's going to happen soon, like next year," he told Bloomberg, referring to AI search bots.

The reliability of large language models (LLMs) has been a contentious issue lately. Agrawal's goal is to create a framework for delivering reliable information to work alongside AI tools for enterprise.

As for his chaotic exit from Twitter, Agrawal was — as Musk might say — "nice" about how things ended.

"I have no regrets. It sort of allowed me to grow and learn, and in some sense created this opportunity for me," he told Bloomberg.

