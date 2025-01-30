Shopper sparks debate with photo of outlandish winter storm grocery haul: 'How much milk do people really drink?'

"So glad my store has a limit of items you can buy."

One shopper was getting supplies before a storm when they came across other shoppers buying large quantities of a single item. They shared a photo of it on Reddit.

While Redditors debated the circumstances of why someone would need that much of a single item, many found it outrageous for one family.

The shopper shared a photo of two people with 15 or more milk jugs in their shopping cart on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

The OP said, "The day before a one-day snowpocalypse in Atlanta."

You may remember that during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was hard to find toilet paper. According to NC State University, on April 19, almost half of grocery stores in the U.S. were out of toilet paper, "largely fueled by panic-buying and hoarding."

Stocks were depleted not because of supply chain issues but because stores typically only kept a week's worth on hand, so shoppers depleted the supply.

You may remember the frustration of walking up to the toilet paper aisle, finding it empty, and then going to other stores to try to get some. Now, imagine a snowstorm or hurricane is coming, and you don't have the time to go from store to store to get your essentials.

It's not just toilet paper that people buy during a crisis. According to the Oklahoman, it's bread that people panic-buy in Oklahoma before a snowstorm. It noted that only rye and other types of bread you would not typically eat are left.

While toilet paper will last a while, bread and other perishables like milk have a shelf life. Much of the milk these shoppers bought will likely go bad before they even drink it.

Hurricanes and other natural disasters occur more frequently these days. Additionally, a warming planet is intensifying storms. In a blog post, climate tech investor and journalist Molly Wood explained that it's steroids for the weather.

If communities panic-buy every time a storm hits, there won't be enough supplies for everyone, and prices could also rise.

If you want to reduce the number of natural disasters, the best way is to use your voice by speaking to your representatives and enacting policies to reduce the polluting gases warming the planet.

In the comments, Redditors shared their thoughts about panic-buying.

One user said, "How much milk do people really drink?"

Another commented, "So glad my store has a limit of items you can buy."

