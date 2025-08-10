Panasonic opens multibillion-dollar facility size of 225 football fields: 'When we commit to something, we're fully committed'

"We're going to be full production this year."

Panasonic has launched what it says will be the world's largest electric vehicle battery factory in De Soto, Kansas, Inside EVs reported. It's an investment that proponents say could help change the way America powers its vehicles, homes, and cities.

At 4.7 million square feet — roughly the size of 225 football fields — the $4 billion plant promises to boost clean energy and, in doing so, help cities cut costs and reduce pollution that harms human health.

Mass-producing batteries domestically helps simplify supply chains and potentially lower EV prices, which can also save money for consumers and businesses.

Battery storage also enables more efficient use of renewables like solar. Paired with home panels, the systems can reduce reliance on fossil fuels and cut utility bills. Visit TCD's solar panel guide for installation guidance.

The plant is Panasonic's second in the U.S. It built another within Tesla's Gigafactory campus in Nevada.

The factory is also the largest economic development project in the history of Kansas. Developers say it will bring 4,000 manufacturing jobs and 8,000 extra roles further down its supply chain, Inside EVs reported.

Not only that, but the news outlet reported that it "comes at a critical moment for EVs in the U.S."

Global EV demand has softened, and Tesla has seen a slowdown in sales in 2025, with second-quarter deliveries falling 13%. However, the Kansas plant is a strategic hedge. Panasonic said it plans to diversify its customer base beyond Tesla, already supplying Lucid and Mazda.

On the other hand, trade tensions with China and subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act sparked a wave of domestic battery investment, creating thousands of new jobs and a "battery manufacturing boom", Inside EVs reported.

In July, Bloomberg reported that Panasonic's head of North American operations, Megan Myungwon Lee, sought to allay previous concerns about the Japanese company's commitment to supplying Tesla amid the sales slowdown.

"We're going to be full production this year," Lee told Bloomberg.

"When we commit to something, we're fully committed, and we want to make sure we support all the customers," Lee added. "We're not feeling the slowdown yet, and we're very bullish."

