Company rolls out 'industry-leading' service to protect Americans from shoddy solar energy returns: 'Get the production you're paying for'

Palmetto has unveiled an "industry-leading" performance-verification testing system.

This monitoring system is used on all panels in Palmetto's LightReach leasing program to ensure optimal quality and functionality for the company's customers.

"A system passes if it performs to 95% of its weather-adjusted production estimates over three consecutive days and has no single day below 85%," the company said. "LightReach-financed systems have an initial pass rate above 98%."

Rigorously testing these systems ensures that once a homeowner gets their new solar panels installed, they won't have any issues, and they can instead start enjoying the benefits of solar energy immediately.

Those benefits are numerous. Solar is one of the planet's cleanest energy sources, providing sustainable energy that is free of the heat-trapping pollution caused by burning dirty fuels.

There are also cost savings. When a home generates its own solar energy, it provides most of the power residents need for appliances, lighting, and other electrical systems, bringing monthly utility bills down — sometimes to near $0.

But solar panel systems aren't cheap. That upfront cost, which sometimes includes batteries and inverters, can be prohibitive for many, which is why solar-leasing programs exist.

By using Palmetto's LightReach program, homeowners can get the benefits of solar with little to no down payment. Plus, with the stringent monitoring system, homeowners can feel confident in the system they receive.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

"Palmetto's state-of-the-art performance verification testing means you'll get the production you're paying for," the company said.

If leasing isn't the best option for you, then perhaps buying solar panels is. For those who do want to explore purchasing a solar panel system, EnergySage makes it quick and easy to compare quotes from local, verified installers.

If you're still not sure whether leasing or buying is best for you, check out this list, which conveniently lays out the pros and cons for each option.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.