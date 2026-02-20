This innovative company is giving US homeowners solar panels without installation costs — here's why people are opting for these solar subscriptions

The ease of switching helps demystify solar for many people who might otherwise think it's out of reach.

Solar energy is a lot more accessible for everyday homeowners thanks to a growing clean energy financing option called LightReach — a program helping people switch to rooftop solar without the usual financing hurdles.

As Palmetto explains, instead of paying thousands of dollars up front to buy solar panels, LightReach lets households install a solar system with no down payment and start saving from the first month with a fixed, predictable monthly payment that's often lower than their current utility bills. TCD has partnered with Palmetto to make it easy to access the exclusive offer through its Solar Explorer page.

At its core, LightReach is a third-party ownership energy plan offered by Palmetto, wherein the company owns and maintains the solar equipment while the homeowner benefits from the clean energy produced on their roof.

Under this model, customers either sign a solar lease or a power purchase agreement. There are no upfront installation costs, and all monitoring and maintenance are included for the long term.





One of the biggest wins for participants is financial predictability amid rising energy costs. For many households, locking in a LightReach payment now can protect against future utility rate hikes and translate into meaningful savings over the life of the agreement — typically up to 25 years.

This stability can be especially valuable for families juggling household budgets and planning for the future.

This program is backed by significant financial support and adoption. Palmetto has secured over $1.2 billion in capital to fuel LightReach plans nationwide, and tens of thousands of homes across 30-plus states have already taken advantage of it, according to a news release.

Beyond simple savings, LightReach also advances environmental and climate action goals by helping more people generate renewable energy at home, reducing reliance on electricity from dirty fuels and lowering household carbon footprints.

The ease of switching — with no upfront cost, bundled maintenance, and long-term service — helps demystify solar for many people who might otherwise think it's out of reach. The free Palmetto Home app also makes it easy to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by taking simple actions in your everyday life, such as reducing energy use.

"We launched Palmetto LightReach to improve the consumer experience; in our sector, we have seen consumer issues emerge with legacy financial product providers and an antiquated go-to-market motion that can confuse consumers and create a bad name for the clean tech industry," Palmetto founder, CEO, and chairman Chris Kemper said in the release. "We will continue to grow and service our consumer base at a rapid rate; Palmetto LightReach is a great example of what we're capable of executing."

