Major US ski resort makes disappointing announcement ahead of its opening day: 'We're unable to produce'

Most ski resorts in the area have remained closed.

Palisades Tahoe ski resort had to postpone its planned Thanksgiving week opening due to insufficient snowfall and weather conditions too warm to produce artificial snow, per SFGate.com.

What's happening?

The resort announced last month that it could not open as scheduled on Nov. 26 because of "limited snowfall and short, inconsistent windows for snowmaking." Early-season storms delivered only light accumulation, failing to establish the snow base necessary for safe skiing.

"Even if it feels cold, high humidity can prevent snowmaking — and without sustained wet bulb temperatures, we're unable to produce the volume of snow needed for a safe and sustainable opening," the resort wrote, per the article.

Most Tahoe-area ski resorts have remained closed, according to the Lake Tahoe Snow Report. Mount Rose Ski Tahoe and Heavenly Mountain Resort were the only two facilities operating lifts in the basin at the time of the article's publication — both after delaying their original opening dates by several weeks due to unexpectedly warm weather.

Why is the lack of snow concerning?

Variations in the weather occur naturally, but scientific consensus has shown that human-induced warming worsens extreme weather patterns, making snow droughts both more frequent and severe. These prolonged dry spells threaten mountain communities that depend on winter tourism for their economic livelihood and survival.

Ski resorts worldwide have been facing mounting challenges in recent years. Italian resort communities have struggled through nearly snowless winters in recent years, while research has shown major declines in snow coverage at resorts worldwide.





Some facilities have permanently closed due to unsustainable conditions, including footage from the French Alps showing bare slopes during the traditional peak season.

Reduced snowpack also threatens the water supply for millions who depend on mountain snowmelt. Warmer winters disrupt ecosystems and affect agricultural production.

What's being done about snow shortages?

According to their website, snowmaking crews at Palisades Tahoe have been working as the weather allows for targeting an official opening, with only enough snow for a limited beginner experience with carpet-only access starting Dec. 6.

Additionally, some resorts are turning to new and innovative solutions — Yellowstone Club now recycles wastewater into snow for its slopes.

People can help in their everyday lives by choosing energy-efficient appliances and shopping secondhand to reduce the impact of pollution in their communities. Personal choices can impact the planet, and learning more about how you can help can go a long way.

