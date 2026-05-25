Ohio township blocks new data centers for a year as fears grow over water, noise

In the resolution, township leaders said data centers raise questions about how they fit with nearby land uses.

Painesville Township, Ohio, is putting the brakes on a fast-expanding industry as concerns grow over how large data centers could affect local power, water, and everyday quality of life.

This week, trustees unanimously approved a 12-month moratorium on permits for new data center development, giving the township time to determine how — or whether — those facilities should fit into the community.

What happened?

Painesville Township trustees voted to temporarily halt data center permits for the next year, pointing to gaps in current zoning rules and concerns about the unusual demands these projects can place on a community.

In the resolution, township leaders said data centers raise questions about how they fit with nearby land uses, the burden they could place on infrastructure and utilities, the noise and size of the buildings, and the lasting effects on neighboring properties, according to The News-Herald. They also noted that the township's zoning resolution has no current definition for data center usage and no specific rules for them.

Officials discussed fears that data centers could strain electric and water systems, raise surrounding temperatures, generate constant low-frequency noise, and create relatively few jobs.

The vote also comes as a proposed data center in nearby Perry has drawn opposition from residents concerned about environmental impacts, light pollution, and what they view as limited transparency from the developer.

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Why does it matter?

The debate in Painesville Township reflects a wider public backlash to data center construction, particularly as artificial intelligence tools fuel demand for more computing power. In a Gallup poll conducted March 2-18, more than 70% of U.S. respondents said they strongly or somewhat oppose the construction of AI data centers in their local area. Just 27% said they support it.

Half of those respondents cited resource impacts, while others pointed to quality-of-life concerns, costs, pollution, economic trade-offs, and fears about AI itself. For people living near proposed sites, those concerns can feel especially immediate, as changes to noise, lighting, and utility demand may be difficult to ignore.

AI and the energy grid are becoming more closely linked. AI can help manage and optimize complex systems, including cleaner energy networks, but the data centers powering AI also require enormous amounts of electricity and often significant water for cooling. That can strain local infrastructure, increase energy bills, and raise broader concerns about pollution, security, misuse, and unintended social consequences.

For communities, that means the conversation is no longer just about a single construction project. It is about who bears the costs, who benefits, and whether local rules keep pace with a rapidly evolving technology industry.

What's being done?

For now, Painesville Township is using the moratorium as a planning tool. The temporary pause gives local officials time to draft zoning language and legislation tailored to data centers before any new proposals move forward.

At the state level, Ohio lawmakers have also recently formed a Joint Data Center Committee. According to a news release from Ohio Senate Republicans, the group is intended to provide "accurate, relevant, and usable information concerning the economic, environmental, and security impacts of Ohio's data center development."

That suggests more local governments may be seeking clearer standards before allowing large-scale projects to proceed. Questions around energy use, water access, tax incentives, and neighborhood impacts are becoming harder to dismiss as afterthoughts.

For residents, the most practical step is to stay involved early. Local work sessions, trustee meetings, zoning updates, and tax-abatement discussions can all shape whether a project moves ahead and under what conditions. As Perry has shown, public scrutiny can become a major part of the process.

According to the News-Herald, Painesville Township officials said data centers bring "unique considerations related to land use compatibility, infrastructure demand, utility consumption, noise, building scale and long-term impacts on surrounding properties." Trustee Gabe Cicconetti said the pause matters because "that gives us time to draft a proper resolution and legislation to address it."

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