Oregon customers can weigh in as Pacific Power seeks $170.7 million rate hike

Pacific Power's proposed Oregon electricity rate increase is entering a public comment phase, and the Oregon Public Utility Commission is giving the utility's household and business customers a chance to weigh in before any change moves ahead.

The request under review would add $170.7 million to what Pacific Power collects in Oregon, or about an 8.6% overall increase, according to KEZI.

What's happening?

For its roughly 667,000 Oregon customers, Pacific Power says the higher rates are intended to address rising costs while allowing the company to keep investing in the electric system.

Pacific Power argues that its current rates no longer fully cover operating expenses and also do not support the level of investment it says will be needed for future upgrades. According to KEZI, that work includes transmission and local distribution infrastructure, generation facilities, and projects tied to system resiliency and customer service.

The Oregon Public Utility Commission, the state regulator for investor-owned utilities, has set a virtual public meeting for Monday, July 27, 2026, at 6 p.m. Customers will be able to participate by Zoom or by phone.

A final decision is expected in March 2027, and if the proposal is approved, the updated rates would begin April 4, 2027, the station noted.

Why does it matter?

Even a single-digit percentage increase can add strain to monthly household budgets at a time when many families are already facing high costs for housing, groceries, insurance, and other essentials.

Utility bills also tend to affect households unevenly. Renters, seniors on fixed incomes, and lower-income households often have the least room to absorb rising costs, especially during periods of extreme heat or cold, when cutting back on electricity use is not always realistic.

Grid upgrades, maintenance, and resiliency projects can help utilities reduce outages, improve service, and prepare for greater strain on the system from storms, wildfire risks, and growing electricity demand.

What can I do?

People do not have to wait for the July 27 virtual meeting to weigh in. The Oregon Public Utility Commission is also accepting comments through an online public comment form, as well as by email, phone, and mail, according to KEZI.

Comments could address how a rate increase would affect monthly finances, whether service issues have been a problem, or whether the proposed investments seem worthwhile.

Small efficiency upgrades, weatherization, and shifting energy use away from peak periods can sometimes help lower costs, depending on the rate structure.

Public comments can help regulators understand how a proposed increase would affect real homes and communities. Oregon regulators still have months before making a final call.

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