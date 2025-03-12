Nations at odds over future of lucrative, dangerous deep sea practice: 'We must act with urgency'

"It is vital that the duty of care to safeguard our oceans is at the forefront of discussions."

The Pacific Blue Line collective, a group of nongovernmental organizations, called on Pacific Island leaders to enact a widespread ban on deep sea mining (DSM), according to RNZ Pacific.

They released a statement to coincide with Pacific Island leaders' high-level talanoa in Fiji, where they discussed DSM.

Though a talanoa sparks dialogue, there is no expectation of agreement. During this meeting, no big decisions on DSM were made. However, the collective's statement represents growing discontent with DSM and may push governments in the right direction.

Recent technological advancements have made deep-sea mining possible, though only on a small scale. The ramifications for commercial DSM are yet to be seen.

While Pacific nations such as Nauru favor it for its potential economic benefits, Fiji, Samoa, and others remain opposed. Scientists are still discovering new deep sea creatures every day. Mining the ocean floor could disrupt the deep sea ecosystem, harm the tens of thousands of species known to live there, and do untold damage to wildlife.

In a Fijian newspaper ad quoted by RNZ, Pacific Blue Line cited that as their main reason for opposition. "It is vital that the duty of care to safeguard our oceans is at the forefront of discussions," they said. "We must act with urgency to halt DSM before it begins."

The collective's briefing paper delved into specifics. It argued that the biodiversity loss would have a ripple effect, harming marine life throughout the ocean and endangering fishermen's careers. It called for further research and hard data before a decision is made.

At the time of writing, the Pacific Islands have yet to reach a consensus. Other nations are hesitant to give the go-ahead, as well. Last December, Norway postponed its DSM plans, marking a win for conservationists.

Even so, the fight is far from over. As Pacific Blue Line stated in their paper: "A global moratorium on DSM … would ensure that the Pacific's marine resources and wealth are preserved for future generations."

