Global packaging giant shares annual report highlighting impressive sustainable improvements: 'Gives us the opportunity to educate our peers and our supply chain'

A packaging company is packing a punch with its sustainability initiatives, new reports show.

According to Packaging World, PAC Worldwide has made significant progress in its green initiatives, as reported in its annual sustainability report. The improvements outlined in the report show that with mindful efforts, large corporations can make large differences.

In its 2023 sustainability report, it has shown that it was able to cut its air pollution by nearly a third.

PAC Worldwide is a global packaging company known for its variety of packaging solutions. The company, like many industrial companies, requires a lot of energy to create and distribute its products. However, the company is making a concerted effort to reduce the pollution created by its reliance on dirty energy, which means it is limiting its use of fuel sources such as natural gas and diesel.

The company also reported that they've increased the amount of recycled materials they use to make their products. So, instead of using new materials, they are creating packaging from leftover factory materials to reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfill.

Additionally, they've made their products more easily recyclable, which means they are helping people to recycle at home, too. These efforts have earned them new certifications that reinforce how well-designed these products are for sustainability.

PAC Worldwide's green initiatives are making a big difference, as they've been able to implement steps throughout their full supply chain. With such tremendous progress, hopefully, the organization will inspire other companies to do the same.

"Our annual Sustainability Report gives us the opportunity to educate our peers and our supply chain, both upstream and downstream, on specific ways in which we can and are making a difference. This includes our customer base as well as critical stakeholders such as recyclers and regulators," PAC Worldwide President Thomas Parenteau said.

