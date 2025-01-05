Startup unveils subscription model for unique truck design that could shake up global auto industry: 'A significant milestone'

U.K.-based startup OX Delivers is using flat-pack designs and subscription models to bring electric trucks to southern Africa.

The company makes purpose-designed electric trucks that operate in tandem with a data-enabled digital platform, aiming to provide entrepreneurs with end-to-end infrastructure. This allows them to use trucks on an as-needed basis.

"Flat-pack" means these trucks come in parts and can be assembled upon arrival, making shipping easier and more affordable. The construction is simple but tough, perfect for transporting goods across challenging terrain.

These trucks use a 74-kilowatt-hour battery lasting over 90 miles and can move an impressive 4,400 pounds of cargo. The electric design helps people save money on maintenance and fuel. It also means no loud engines or tailpipe pollution. People in Southern Africa can grow their businesses without contributing to air pollution or oil consumption. And the trucks-as-a-service structure offers incredible flexibility for entrepreneurs.









OX Delivers was founded in 2013, but its recent success makes it a force in economic growth in southern African nations. The company secured a $163 million, multiyear deal, creating a new franchise called OX East Africa. It will operate in Rwanda and expand into Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya.

According to Electrek, OX Delivers co-founder and CEO Simon Davis said, "Today's exciting agreement represents a significant milestone [and] acknowledgment of the extraordinary traction we have made both with our electric trucks and the service operation in Rwanda."

He went on to say this is just the beginning. The company wants to set up more franchises and expand into other markets to "supercharge trade across the Global South."

OX Delivers' rising success is not only a win for Rwanda and neighboring countries, but for the entire planet. Supplying these markets with easily accessible electric vehicles sets up the infrastructure to be greener.

Countries like the United States are heavily reliant on and accustomed to gas-powered vehicles. This makes the transition to electric vehicles — both at an individual and national level — more difficult to execute. People are hesitant to switch even though it will save them money and reduce pollution. The markets in Africa are less rigid, and therefore more ready to embrace EVs, creating economies that produce less pollution.

Comments on Electrek's article show there is excitement over OX Delivers' business. One comment read, "Great design!" and another added, "Cool vehicle."

One person highlighted these trucks' many pros: "High utility, low cost, simple design, reliable, efficient. Hit those and this market will simply take off … Fantastic to think about Africa teeming with these in 5 years."

