Mom sparks backlash with over-the-top spending for daughter's new college dorm room: 'This does not seem normal'

Her heart might be in the right place, but it raises serious concerns.

Going off to college is a major milestone in a young person's life, and it's normal for parents to help with some of the expenses and furnishings for dorm rooms.

But one mom may have taken it too far.

What happened?

In the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, one user shared an article from People that explained how one mom from Georgia planned an "over the top" dorm room for her daughter, who was heading off to the University of Georgia.

Ashley Jernigan thought of everything for her daughter Ava's pink-themed room, from pillows to comforters, to even a pink monogrammed toolset.

Jernigan told People that other than a few items from HomeGoods, much of the rest of the furnishings came from an Amazon wishlist she created last year before Ava graduated.

Needless to say, it's clear the mom's heart is in the right place, but many of the items are made from plastic, and if they're not recycled properly, they will be harmful to the environment in the long run.

People shared several TikTok videos from Jernigan's account (@ashley.jernigan), in which she showed off the massive dorm haul to fans and unboxed some of the essentials.

"This does not seem normal," the original poster wrote. "What happens to all that stuff when she moves out of the dorm for the summer?"

"Anyone who lives or works near a university knows the huge piles of waste these people dump on the curb when summer comes," one person commented.

"I live in a college town and the locals look forward to the dumpster dive every graduation," another said. "It's insane what people throw out."

Why is overconsumption concerning?

Overconsumption is not only harmful to people's wallets, but it also leaves them with the burden of throwing away packaging and/or the items when they've reached the end of their life.

Unfortunately, most items end up in landfills, where they damage the environment with unnatural chemicals and pose a threat to wildlife. Landfills are filled with unrecycled plastic toys and other goods that leach microplastics into the soil and waterways, which can also impact our food supply and drinking water sources.

However, if plastic items are recycled properly and repurposed into new materials, the harm caused by buying them is reduced. But since many cities don't yet offer recycling, it's not always easy to find a reliable service to manage unwanted goods.

Are companies doing anything about this?

While there aren't specific companies dedicated to eco-friendly dorm room furnishings, at least as far as The Cool Down could determine, there are tips college students and their parents can follow to reduce waste and buy products that are made with more natural ingredients.

Some of these include buying organic cotton towels and bedding, decorating the room with DIY or thrifted decor, buying silicone food containers rather than single-use plastic bags, and checking with local businesses to see if they have extra boxes to use for moving instead of buying them.

Some university students have even suggested dumpster diving at the end of the semester, as this is when people throw out unwanted items, providing a great chance to stock up on dorm supplies for the next year.

What's being done to encourage less waste?

It appears that more people are becoming aware of the need to care for the planet by making the most of the resources we have.

In addition to the tips above, you can help by switching to a reusable water bottle instead of buying disposable ones, brewing homemade coffee instead of purchasing it in a disposable cup, and using bags made of canvas or other eco-friendly materials for grocery shopping.

If you're a college student, make sure to check with your campus to see if it offers recycling. Many campuses will even provide bins inside residential buildings for common recycling items.

