Shopper raises concerns after coming across confusing item sold at local grocery store: 'Expensive, wasteful, unnecessary'

When businesses use extra packaging, they pass the increased material and processing costs on to consumers. Nowhere is that more apparent than in this package of "oven ready" bacon spotted by an astute shopper and shared on the r/Anticonsumption subreddit.

What's happening?

The product is a 9.3-ounce package containing eight slices of Hormel Black Label Oven Ready Thick Cut Bacon.

"I don't eat bacon, but what exactly is different here than other packaged bacon? Isn't most bacon 'oven ready?'" asked a commenter.

"Most bacon sold with the slices partially overlapping in basic vacuum sealed plastic," explained another user. "This one is sold with the pieces spaced out, the lower section being 'oven safe' plastic. The upper being a [film] of plastic glued on. … Very convenient. Please don't think about all the additional plastic this uses per slice of bacon, or about all the microplastics you have just [ingested]."

Why is this package of bacon important?

First of all, the cost of this product is outrageous. It was listed for $8.99 for 9.3 ounces, or almost $16 a pound — far beyond the norm.

Plus, all that extra packaging is designed to be thrown away, creating plastic trash that will break down into microplastics. Speaking of microplastics, cooking on a plastic dish is a good way to eat a bunch, and they're linked to a range of serious health issues.

"Oven ready bacon for when you want fewer slices of bacon AND more waste," summed up the original poster. "Expensive, wasteful, unnecessary. The only benefit I can see is accessibility and I know that's definitely not why they made it."

Is Hormel doing anything about this?

Last year, under pressure from As You Sow, the company made a commitment to reduce its plastic waste by 10 million pounds by 2030. "At Hormel Foods, we have reported our substantial packaging reduction efforts for more than 17 years as part of our Global Impact report and are constantly looking for opportunities to use less material, encourage recycling and eliminate waste," said Kevin Myers, Ph.D., senior vice president of research and development and quality control, per As You Sow.

What can I do about plastic waste?

Ideally, you should avoid plastic packaging. Since that can be tough to do when it comes to products such as bacon, focus on finding plastic-free alternatives for other daily items such as your water bottle. It's better for your health anyway!

