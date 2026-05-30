Concerned mom says child came home from school with AI data center propaganda

A mom living in what she called the "data center capital of the world" is going viral after saying her child came home from elementary school with what she saw as data center propaganda.

In the video, she questioned why data center companies were given direct access to students and families through a holiday-themed school activity.

She said companies connected to the local data center industry arranged for Memorial Day-themed packets to be sent home through elementary schools. The kits reportedly included coloring pages, small flags, a Flags of Valor activity booklet, and a flyer about data centers and local jobs.

The mom observed the packet felt less like a school activity and more like "a lovely propaganda piece about data centers and what they are and how great they are."

She said she was especially bothered that the materials were tied to Memorial Day, arguing that the connection made no sense.

"Data centers do not have anything in common with honoring the soldiers that have lost their lives defending and serving this country," she noted.

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She also criticized the decision to let companies use schools as a distribution channel, arguing that businesses were effectively given "free access to the kids" and "free access to send home anything they want."

As AI use grows, data centers are spreading rapidly, and many companies are eager to cast themselves as good neighbors by emphasizing jobs, investment, and community partnerships. Many parents feel that kind of messaging can cross a line when it enters classrooms, though, especially when they are not given a clear choice.

Large data centers can affect surrounding communities in ways that go beyond branding, including increased energy demand, changes in land use, and strain on local resources. Some residents want transparent public conversations, not polished handouts sent home in kids' backpacks.

When companies focus on feel-good messaging instead of full accountability, it can start to look a lot like greenwashing.

The mom asked: "Am I in the wrong here? This is crazy, right? The data center companies should not be sponsoring Memorial Day."

One commenter clearly didn't think she was wrong, writing, "Vote that school board out ASAP."

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