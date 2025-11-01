Report uncovers surprising way many Americans are spending free time — here's why it's so beneficial

A recent report by the Outdoor Industry Association revealed that more Americans are getting outdoors than ever before. Nearly 59% participated in activities such as walking, biking, fishing, and camping last year.

The association has been a comprehensive source of analysis for more than 15 years on all things outdoors, and in 2024, walking for fitness took the crown as the most popular activity.

Why is time spent outdoors important?

You don't have to travel far to experience the breathtaking beauty all around us. Research shows just stepping outside can be a mood booster, reducing anxiety while also improving creative thinking and problem-solving abilities. It may also lower your risk of chronic disease.

Spending time in nature can also inspire people to get involved in local conservation efforts, keeping beaches, parks, and other recreation areas pristine for future generations.

How can I incorporate more outdoor time into my routine?

While finding time in your busy schedule to spend time outdoors may sound challenging, having the right gear can help free you up for fun pursuits.

The Cool Down's editors are fans of TCD affiliate Skechers' boots, which are water-repellent and suitable for any terrain, as well as the company's brand-new outerwear collection. This new assortment of parkas, jackets, and vests is made from Skechers' Go Shield premium quilted fabric, which is designed to keep you toasty warm without uncomfortable bulk.

What is Skechers' overall sustainability plan?

Skechers has installed solar panels on several of the buildings at its corporate headquarters, and new construction is certified under the most widely recognized green building rating system as LEED Gold. Lighting and HVAC improvements have reduced energy usage by nearly 400,000 kilowatt-hours every year, while updated plumbing has saved 230,000 gallons of water.

Skechers has said it is also committed to reducing packaging waste and eliminating toxic substances from its value chain. For example, its packaging materials are printed entirely with soy- or water-based ink, and more than 90% of its shoebox materials are fully recyclable.

Meanwhile, the Our Planet Matters Collection (which utilizes recycled materials in its designs) is one way Skechers is helping consumers shop more sustainably. Having the right winter gear could help you stay more comfortable at home, too, reducing your heating needs and more than offsetting the costs of your new Skechers boots and outerwear sooner rather than later.

