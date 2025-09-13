Sesame Street's Oscar the Grouch takes unexpected role in key initiative: 'Think of just that awareness that Oscar can bring'

"I think what our kids do, say, absorb and what they bring home ultimately drives behavior."

While Oscar the Grouch may be best known for his cranky attitude, the iconic children's TV show character is looking to expand his resume by partnering with a New York City sanitation company in an effort to promote recycling within the community.

Interstate Waste Services Inc. has inked a deal with Sesame Workshop to bring Oscar aboard its brand-new eco-friendly campaign.

As reported by NJBiz, the grouchy yet lovable character is prominently featured on the sides of the company's first all-electric garbage truck, which will run its route throughout NYC's Upper East Side.

The truck comes equipped with a 376 kilowatt-hour battery capacity for increased range while still boasting 448 continuous horsepower, and it will operate during the daytime to ensure increased visibility.

Josh Haraf, IWS market vice president of New York City, believes the all-electric garbage truck is the company's best chance to hit its lofty carbon reduction goals.

"As part of our bid on the commercial waste zones, we committed to being 50% zero emission by 2030. So, if our projections hold, that number will be somewhere north of a hundred in terms of electric collection vehicles," Haraf said.

Haraf also explained that with the Oscar the Grouch campaign, IWS can better interact with the community in an effort to promote sustainable waste management and increase recycling throughout the community.

"I think what our kids do, say, absorb and what they bring home ultimately drives behavior. So, when we think of just that awareness that Oscar can bring to sustainability and recycling and really just helps stimulate that conversation to get the public talking about really what we're after," added Haraf.

The partnership with Oscar couldn't come at a better time for IWS. The company recently opened up its brand-new $30 million materials recovery facility in North Arlington, New Jersey. According to IWS, the facility is capable of processing 215,000 tons of recyclable material annually.

Michael DiBella, founder and CEO of IWS, hailed the facility as "an investment in advanced technology that improves capture rates, diverts more material from landfills, and delivers real environmental benefits to the communities we serve."

