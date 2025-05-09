Lawmakers propose controversial bill that could shift how tourism dollars are spent: 'We're safeguarding them for future generations'

"It's become clear that broad-based, consistent funding is necessary."

A newly proposed bill in Oregon would raise lodging taxes and allocate those funds to protect wildlife.

As the Oregon Capital Chronicle reported, Oregon House Bill 2977 would increase the transient lodging tax from 1.5% to 2.5%. Such an increase could generate up to $30 million in additional funding for wildlife conservation in Oregon.

Conservation, hunting, and fishing groups support the bill because it could help many underfunded programs. Over 200 species in Oregon are at risk of becoming endangered or extinct. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife expects that number to exceed 300 species within the next few years.

Meanwhile, some tourism groups oppose the bill, fearing it will drive people and event planners away from recreating where they operate. If passed, the tax would increase for hotels, campsites, and vacation rental properties.

However, many people visit Oregon for the wildlife viewing and outdoor recreation opportunities. Some argue that it makes sense to connect these visits to increased taxes to ensure healthy habitats.

Proposed House Bill 2977 would create a fund to hold money generated from the lodging tax increase. State and local departments would then use that money to identify key issues with vulnerable species and develop strategies to protect them.

"As our wildlife management needs have grown more complex, it's become clear that broad-based, consistent funding is necessary, particularly for implementing the statewide wildlife action plan," said Tristan Henry from the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.

Allocating funds to wildlife conservation is necessary because animal habitats play a vital role in balanced ecosystems. Biodiversity is crucial for the well-being of all our planet's species, including humans.

When species decline and become extinct, there are often devastating consequences. Fortunately, conservation efforts often lead to positive outcomes, restoring habitats while ensuring the long-term sustainability of outdoor recreation areas.

This lodging tax generates approximately $40 million annually in Oregon. Other proposals recommend directing some of this revenue to needs outside wildlife protection, such as roads, police and firefighting efforts, and community infrastructure.

"We want people to visit Oregon's special places and enjoy our diverse array of wildlife, but we also need to make sure that we're safeguarding them for future generations," said Danielle Moser of Oregon Wild.

Kait Kenobi, owner of Left Coast Lodge in Sisters, Oregon, said, "Of course, it will affect us — the tax will directly pass on to the traveler and may raise prices a bit — but we like that this is going straight to a designated fund that we are passionate about."

