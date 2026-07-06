Teen pays $3 for Goodwill jacket — experts say it could be worth $250,000

"I had known the NBA Finals jersey sold for $4.9 million."

An Oregon Goodwill outlet purchase that cost barely more than $3 has turned into a potential six-figure sports memorabilia sale for one lucky teen.

As KPTV reported, a Los Angeles Lakers warmup jacket bought by 19-year-old reseller Quinn Brown was authenticated as worn by NBA great Wilt Chamberlain.

What happened?

Brown, a Portlander who resells full-time, was going through bins at the Hillsboro Goodwill Outlet in January when he noticed a gold-and-purple short-sleeved Lakers jacket that had been in another shopper's hands, per the station.

"He just threw it in front of me. I immediately grabbed it," Brown recounted to KPTV.

Brown paid $3.07 for the jacket and then began looking into it, soon realizing he might have come across something unusual, the station said.

He shared a photo of the jacket on Instagram, which caught Sotheby's attention, according to KPTV. The auction house later had it authenticated through SIA Photo Match. A major sign was the stitched "Chamberlain" name on the vintage item, the station said.

Brown said the confirmation felt surreal.

"I saw the text, and he said, 'Your jacket has been matched to the 1972 NBA Finals,'" he told KPTV. "I had known the NBA Finals jersey sold for $4.9 million. That's the jersey he wore under my jacket."

According to the station, Sotheby's also matched the jacket to photos from 1972-73, Chamberlain's final season.

KPTV reported that bidding opened Wednesday and will run through July 20, with the auction house estimating a sale price between $150,000 and $250,000.

Why does it matter?

Buying secondhand can help people save money on everyday essentials, including clothing, furniture, kitchenware, and children's items. In some cases, shoppers also stumble across valuable collectibles for a tiny fraction of what they are worth.

Thrifting also keeps usable goods out of landfills while reducing demand for new production, which can cut waste and conserve resources.

With a little luck and a lot of hustle, some thrifters can even turn the activity into a major source of income.

What are people saying?

Hayley Platt, public relations manager for Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette, touted the find to KPTV.

"Quinn's story, it's such a great reminder, a perfect example of how hunting for treasures at Goodwill is exciting and thrilling and, as we've seen here in this instance, just magical," she told the station.

Brown revealed to KPTV that he sees the moment as pure luck.

"I got so lucky with my Wilt Chamberlain jacket, and it's an amazing feeling to find something like this," he said. "I was just doing this because I really enjoyed it, never expecting anything like that."

Even deep in Trail Blazers country, Brown made one thing clear, saying, "I am a Lakers fan."

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