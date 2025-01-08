State to impose $15 million annual fee on product manufacturers — and it could be a boon for consumers

This July, Oregon's Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act will go into effect, Environment America reported. As of November, the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission put forward the second and final set of rules that will implement the act.

Recycling is a solid idea, but its implementation has left much to be desired. Too much responsibility has been placed on end users, and as a result, many recycling initiatives have failed to make the necessary impact on the environment. For example, the vast majority of plastic never gets recycled — not just because users don't put it in the right bin, but because plastic recycling is difficult and involved to begin with.

It's true that individuals have a responsibility to recycle, but it becomes impossible to do it effectively if the infrastructure isn't in place or if manufacturers choose inconvenient and harmful materials like plastic when infinitely recyclable glass is an option. A few small changes on the part of manufacturers could make global recycling efforts a hundred times easier and, therefore, much more likely to succeed.

That's what the Plastic Pollution and Recycling Modernization Act hopes to achieve, Environment America reported. Oregon's new law is aimed at producers, leveraging a "Waste Prevention and Reuse Fee" of up to $15 million annually on businesses. The money can be invested in a range of environmentally friendly upgrades designed to stop waste before it starts. For example, businesses could switch from single-use to reusable containers, invest in pollution control, or extend the lifespan of their products and make them easier to repair.

The new law will also overhaul the state's recycling system, extending its services to more areas and ensuring that recycled materials have viable buyers.

The ultimate goal is a circular economy, meaning that manufacturers plan for an item's end of life and incorporate recycled materials back into the supply chain. That means less pollution and less waste — which means a cleaner, safer world for the future.

