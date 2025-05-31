Lawmakers pass controversial new measure banning common grocery store item: 'Missed the opportunity to address even more'

Banning single-use plastics is a trend more and more officials are getting behind, and a U.S. state has newly made its name in environmental consciousness for this reason.

The Oregon Senate passed Bill 551 on May 27, as Environment America reported. The bill will end the use of single-use plastic bags in checkout lanes across all retail stores by 2027. While Oregon put a similar ban into place in 2020, stores began integrating thicker plastic bags marketed as "reusable" via a loophole in the bill.

As the plastic bag problem persisted, Bill 551 came along to set things straight.

"Nothing we use for just a few minutes should pollute the environment for hundreds of years," Celeste Meiffren-Swango, state director of Environment Oregon, said, per Environment America.

Single-use plastic is defined by the Natural Resources Defense Council as "goods that are made primarily from fossil fuel-based chemicals (petrochemicals) and are meant to be disposed of right after use — often, in mere minutes."

The effects of these products are staggering. From polluting waterways to choking animals and contributing to the microplastic problem, it is clear these items and their use need to be reevaluated.

Banning plastic bags is a vital step in the direction of solving this issue. While Bill 551 had included making products, including plastic toiletry containers, plastic condiment bottles, and plastic utensils, only available upon request — as is already the law for plastic straws — this portion of the bill was scrapped.

"While we're disappointed that the Oregon legislature missed the opportunity to address even more sources of plastic pollution, we're happy that it voted with broad, bipartisan support to eliminate those wasteful thick plastic bags at checkout," Meiffren-Swango told Environment America.

Criticism of plastic bag bans includes the economic impacts of doing away with the product. While it may cost businesses more to provide eco-friendly bags, a simple solution is promoting the use of canvas bags from home or selling other reusable bags at checkout.

Bill 551 has been passed by the House and Senate and only needs to be signed by Gov. Tina Kotek. As is true for places such as Quezon City in the Philippines and California, a reduced plastic future awaits Oregon.

