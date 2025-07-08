Residents race to take advantage of new program offering $2,000 to make home upgrades: 'Potentially life-saving'

"We're grateful we can offer this new program to support even more … homes across the state."

In times when future federal clean energy tax credits remain uncertain, states are stepping up to help residents make smart decisions for their budgets and the planet.

For example, a new program in Oregon is giving people $2,000 in rebates to install new heat pumps.

As Oregon Public Broadcasting reported, the Oregon Department of Energy launched a new state incentive program to promote energy-efficient heat pumps. The $197 million federal Climate Pollution Reduction Grant that Oregon received last year is funding the program.

People living in owner-occupied homes, rental homes, and houses under construction may be eligible for the rebates. There is an approved list of contractors required to install the heat pumps through the program.

"Oregon Department of Energy programs have helped hundreds of Oregonians access potentially life-saving heating and cooling at home," said the department's director, Janine Benner. "We're grateful we can offer this new program to support even more heat pump installations in homes across the state."

Through the new program, the department plans to allocate two rounds of funding and install approximately 12,000 heat pumps across the state.

Heat pumps can range from $6,500 to $20,000, so the rebate offers significant savings on the upfront installation costs. Once installed, heat pumps can save homeowners thousands of dollars on heating and cooling costs.

State heat pump programs aimed at reducing energy costs for residents help make energy-efficient technology more affordable and accessible. Meanwhile, other states have offered incentives to encourage people to embrace solar panels and electric vehicles.

With these types of sustainable upgrades, homeowners and renters can save money on their monthly bills while reducing pollution and contributing to a cleaner, greener planet.

The Oregon Department of Energy received approximately 1,000 applications for its heat pump rebates within the first week of the program launch.

Oregonians can find a list of approved heat pump installation contractors on the department's website.

As Oregon Public Broadcasting pointed out, "The IRS is also offering up to $2,000 in energy efficiency credits on heat pumps and other energy projects completed this year, but a Trump-backed federal funding bill might end that program after 2025."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.