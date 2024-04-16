Customer shares frustration online with photo of absurd toothbrush packaging: 'Never seen anything more unnecessary in my life'

When choosing a product like an electric toothbrush, it's a good idea to consider the whole life cycle of the item.

Extra plastic packaging is a growing problem, creating unnecessary waste and expense for many buyers. As it becomes more common, there is also an increasing trend of calling out examples online. For instance, one buyer recently posted about a wasteful package from Oral-B.

What happened?

The original poster shared their aggravating experience on r/mildlyinfuriating, a complaint subreddit. "This entire thing is surrounded by plastic," they said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The "thing" in question was a package of replacement heads for an electric toothbrush. The OP shared a photo with the post. The five small heads take up only a few square inches of space, but they're attached to a printed card more than twice that size, with plastic covering its entire surface — not just the compartments for the toothbrush heads.

"So much extra plastic packaging for five toothbrush heads," the OP complained. "Never seen anything more unnecessary in my life."

Why does the extra plastic matter?

Brand-name toothbrush heads are already pricey, so the addition of a little extra packaging may not cause as noticeable an increase in the price as it does with less valuable products. However, the plastic is one extra piece of trash to deal with, and it takes up space in a trash can or recycling bin. Extrapolate that across hundreds of thousands of customers and you can see the problem add up.

Meanwhile, plastic is one of the worst materials for the environment. It's made from oil, and oil companies cause an incredible amount of pollution while drilling. While it's in use, the plastic itself can leach harmful chemicals, especially in the heat. At the end of its life, it sheds small fragments called microplastics that pollute the water and soil throughout the world.

Worse, most plastic never gets recycled — and even when it does, it can only be reused a handful of times, unlike metal or glass, which can be recycled endlessly.

What is Oral-B doing about plastic waste?

Oral-B did not respond to The Cool Down's email request for comment on the plastic packaging and the concerns surrounding it.

According to Oral-B's website, however, the company is moving toward more eco-friendly packaging, with the goal of using 100% recyclable packaging by 2030. The company says this is intended to "minimize [its] environmental lifecycle impact, encouraging and enabling responsible consumption habits."

It's unclear whether the current packaging design is recyclable.

What can I do to avoid plastic waste?

When choosing a product like an electric toothbrush, it's a good idea to consider the whole life cycle of the item. Different brands aren't interchangeable, so you'll be locked into getting replacement parts like toothbrush heads from the same company. Look for the brand with the most responsible practices possible.

Also, try switching out disposable products like bottled water for long-lasting options like a reusable water bottle. This will dramatically reduce the amount of trash going to the landfill.

