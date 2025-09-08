Energy firm switches on new facility that will transform power grid: 'This achievement underscores our ability to deliver'

Romania has taken another step toward a cleaner energy future, reported Renewable Energy Magazine, after clean power firm Econergy announced that its 87-megawatt Oradea solar farm has been connected to the grid and is in commercial operation.

The Oradea project is Econergy's fourth solar installation to go live in Romania. Together, the company's operational and ready-to-connect projects in the country now total 447 megawatts, the news outlet reported.

This momentum means more renewable power for households and businesses. Large-scale solar farms like Oradea can lower energy costs by bringing affordable electricity to the grid. They can also strengthen grid stability, reduce reliance on imported fuels, and support job growth in regions where new energy infrastructure is being built.

Econergy plans to add a 68-megawatt battery energy storage system to the Oradea site. The system will make the project more valuable by storing excess power, helping balance the grid, and optimizing electricity sales. Phoenix Holdings partnered with Econergy on the project and has invested more than 225 million euros in renewable projects in Romania and Poland.

Eyal Podhorzer, CEO of Econergy, said: "This achievement underscores our ability to deliver large-scale renewable projects while advancing our strategy of integrating storage solutions to maximize value for our stakeholders."

Solar farms like Oradea are part of a wider trend reshaping energy worldwide. Similar projects in community solar and rooftop solar are giving people more ways to save money and contribute to a cleaner environment.

Other projects are reshaping energy in similar ways. In Minnesota, Xcel Energy is turning a former coal plant site into the Sherco solar and storage facility, set to become the largest in the Upper Midwest by 2026.

In California, Avangrid's Camino Solar will power about 14,000 homes, while Lehigh University in Pennsylvania has added a solar thermal concentrator to supply clean energy on campus and support student research.

