Oprah Winfrey sparks backlash as concerning behavior comes to light: 'Do as I say, not as I do'

Oprah Winfrey's arrival in Australia has sparked fresh backlash online — and not because of her speaking tour.

A viral post from The Betoota Advocate drew attention to Winfrey touching down in Sydney by private jet, reigniting long-running criticism of celebrity travel habits that clash with public messaging about protecting the environment. While the post used satire to make its point, a very real detail fueled the reaction: Winfrey did, in fact, arrive in Australia aboard a private aircraft.

Images and reports of the flight quickly spread across social media, gaining traction as commenters questioned the optics of high-profile figures urging mindfulness and responsibility while relying on one of the most fuel-intensive ways to travel.

Winfrey has previously spoken about being conscious of everyday waste. In a past article published on Oprah Daily, she wrote that even small actions, such as using plastic bottles or paper towels, made her reflect on her personal impact, noting that collective neglect and ill treatment could eventually be our undoing.

That perspective, critics argue, feels harder to square with private travel, which produces far more pollution per passenger than commercial flights.

Private jets burn enormous amounts of fuel for a single traveler, making them a frequent flashpoint in debates about excess and fairness.

Reporting shows that a small group of wealthy individuals accounts for a disproportionate share of aviation-related pollution. Scrutiny has intensified, especially as some public figures, such as Abigail Disney, have openly acknowledged the harm caused by frequent private flying, while others continue to face criticism for choices most people don't have the option to make.

Online reactions to Winfrey's recent trip were blunt.

"Do as I say, not as I do," one commenter wrote.

"Too important to fly commercial and possibly help reduce tons of CO2 into the atmosphere?" another added.

A third suggested a less wasteful alternative: "Could have just gone online for the chat instead of coming here and polluting the country?"

