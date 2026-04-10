"The CEO of OpenAI, on stage, in front of everyone, watching his own AI just make things up in real time."

OpenAI faced scrutiny after a video highlighted a significant issue with its ChatGPT tool, prompting an awkward response from the company's Chief Executive Officer, Sam Altman.

Futurism reported that in the video, noted "bad AI" content creator Husk IRL asks ChatGPT's voice mode to set a timer for his run. He then stops the timer seconds later, at which point the artificial intelligence says it took him 10 minutes to run the mile.

During an interview on the podcast Mostly Human, Altman was shown the video in real time and asked about the unusual exchange.

After viewing the clip, the interviewer remarked, "If it's going to save humanity, it's gotta get it right, Sam," and Altman laughed nervously and took a moment to formulate a response.

Altman said it was a "known issue" and that the voice model doesn't have the tool to start a timer, but that they are adding the intelligence into the voice models. He noted the AI would have this ability in a year or so.

Perhaps most concerning, the AI did not course-correct or admit that it couldn't do the requested task. Instead, it doubled down, asserting that the human user was the one in error, leading many in the video's comments to question how much they can trust ChatGPT's accuracy in other matters.

Many remain concerned about the potential misuse of AI in the future. However, there is a general belief that the technology can benefit society in some areas, such as medicine, farming, and power grid applications, if it is managed appropriately and continuously refined.

That said, concerns and distrust about the technology and its limitations are growing as instances of AI being involved in harm, sometimes fatal, to users grow. Many of the big companies have even begun being held legally responsible.

Om Patel (@om_patel5) highlighted Altman's absurd reaction in a post to the social platform X alongside the video.

"Sam Altman watching ChatGPT hallucinate live on stage is the funniest thing I've seen all week," he wrote. "The CEO of OpenAI, on stage, in front of everyone, watching his own AI just make things up in real time."

"Saying that AI hallucinates is giving it too much credit," one commenter responded. "It doesn't hallucinate, it's not a brain. It just bull***** whenever you ask it something it doesn't know or is not able to do."

"The issue isn't that it doesn't have the ability," another said. "The issue [Altman] didn't admit to is it blatantly lied instead of telling the truth."

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