Mysterious 1-cent check sparks warnings: 'Do not deposit this check'

A photo of a mysterious 1-cent check posted to the r/Anticonsumption subreddit quickly turned into a warning thread, with users urging the recipient not to cash it.

While the amount looked almost laughably small, commenters said that was exactly what made it seem suspicious.

What's happening?

The original poster shared the refund check that neatly fit in the "too weird to be true" category, according to the Reddit community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Many users said the check resembled an old scam tactic.

"This is an old scam," one commenter suggested. "Without reading the fine print or the enclosed info I can't say for sure that this is a scam, but the way they typically work is by cashing the check, you agree to such-and-such recurring fee or whatever."

Another user warned people to inspect the back of the check closely, saying scam language can sometimes be tucked into the endorsement area.

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Others suggested a different possibility. One commenter said ultra-small checks can be used for "skip tracing," a debt-collection tactic meant to identify which bank a person uses. In that scenario, depositing the check could help someone link the recipient to an account.

Not everyone said a tiny check is automatically fraudulent, but the vast majority were of that opinion. Some suggested it could be a bank trying to balance the books in piecemeal fashion. Still, the risk outweighed the reward pretty universally for the community.

"Do NOT deposit this check," a user wrote. "Destroy it, discard it."

Why does it matter?

Mobile banking makes it easy to deposit a check in seconds. Several users said that ease can be part of the trick. The goal is not necessarily the penny itself. It may be to get someone to act without thinking.

While it might be tempting to believe a convincing-looking check must be real, many fraudulent checks may be visually indistinguishable from legitimate ones. Appearance alone is no protection.

Whether a mailing like this is a scam or just a bookkeeping oddity, it still uses paper, postage, and people's time, all for a single cent.

What can I do?

Users repeatedly advised against cashing or depositing a check like this unless you have verified exactly why it was sent.

If you receive an unexpected check, read every part of it, including any inserts and the endorsement language on the back. Then verify the sender using contact information you find independently, such as the company's official website or a trusted customer service line — not just the details printed on the check.

Commenters also suggested contacting the bank listed on the check, since financial institutions generally want to know if their name is being used in a suspicious way. If it appears fraudulent, reporting it to a local fraud center or police fraud department may also be worth considering.

In situations like this, the small number may be the whole point.

The OP agreed with the masses and confirmed they wouldn't cash the check in a follow-up.

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