New report reveals what's driving highest home insurance rates in US: 'One of the big factors'

Insurance isn't something anyone loves paying for, but when you need it, you're glad you have it. Unfortunately, for millions of people, the rising cost of insurance has left them without coverage. In Oklahoma, many people are paying significantly more per year than anyone else in America. And the reasons probably won't surprise you.

The average rate? A crushing $6,133, which is more than double the national average of $2,801. That's according to KWTV, which reported that Oklahoma's home insurance costs have gone up 51% over the last five years.

What's happening?

Weather is the main suspect — and not just the usual tornadoes. Rob Bhatt, an analyst from LendingTree, pointed out that "one of the big factors that the insurance company blames is the thunder and hailstorms and tornadoes that cause all the damage." Add inflation on top of that, and you've got a brutal combo driving rates sky-high.

As Bhatt explained, the cost to rebuild homes has gone up too: "The other complicated factor is inflation, where not only do insurance companies have more houses to rebuild, but the cost of rebuilding them is also getting a lot higher for each house."

That kind of double punch has made Oklahoma the most expensive state for single-family home insurance, pushing past other severe-weather states like Nebraska and Kansas.

Nearly one in five homes in Oklahoma doesn't have insurance at all, according to LendingTree. That's a lot of people left exposed if a disaster strikes.

Why is this a big deal?

The price hikes aren't just about numbers on a bill. They reflect something much deeper — and more dangerous. As the Earth overheats, storms are getting nastier and hitting harder. That means more damage, more claims, and more insurers pulling out of areas they now consider too risky to cover.

One report revealed how these extreme storms are forcing insurance companies to rethink who they'll cover. It's already caused problems in places such as Louisiana and California, where residents have seen rates soar or coverage disappear altogether. Oklahoma's story is part of that same pattern — and it's not headed in a good direction.

What can I do to help?

Start by asking your insurance company about discounts. Bhatt said shopping around and comparing quotes can also make a dent. On a bigger scale, voting for leaders who support policies that curb heat-trapping pollution can help protect your wallet and your home in the long run.

Here are a few tips to help you stay informed about what's heating up the planet and what you can do about it.

