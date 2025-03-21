  • Business Business

Georgia lawmakers face a pivotal decision over a controversial mining ban: 'This moratorium horse has legs'

"It's great to see the legislature speaking out once again for the swamp in such an overwhelmingly bipartisan way."

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Georgia lawmakers have introduced two bills to protect the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge from nearby mining activities, reported the Current GA.

State Rep. Darlene Taylor (R-Thomasville) introduced H.B. 562, which would create a five-year pause on new mining on Trail Ridge, and H.B. 561, the Okefenokee Protection Act, which would ban future mining in the area completely.

Coastal legislators Ron Stephens and Steven Sainz are backing the bills as co-sponsors.

This legislation comes as Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals seeks permits to mine titanium dioxide and zirconium near the swamp. The company's plan would bring mining operations within three miles of the largest wildlife refuge in the Eastern U.S.

If passed, the bills could make a real difference for our natural world. They would help safeguard Okefenokee's unique ecosystem, protect water flows that prevent drought and fire risks, and preserve a beloved outdoor destination that attracts visitors worldwide.

Recent positive developments have built momentum for protecting the swamp. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service expanded potential refuge boundaries by 22,000 acres, opening the door for future conservation. And in December, Okefenokee received an official nomination for prestigious UN World Heritage Site status.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Swamps and wetlands are two ecosystems that are among the most threatened by our planet's changing climate. In Louisiana, sea rise is threatening wetlands and swamps across the state. 

"It's great to see the legislature speaking out once again for the swamp in such an overwhelmingly bipartisan way," said Josh Marks, an Atlanta-based attorney who heads up Georgians for Okefenokee.

Rena Ann Peck, executive director of Georgia Rivers, sees the moratorium bill as a practical step forward. "While the Okefenokee Act will not get a run, this moratorium horse has legs," she said.

With 77 cosponsors already supporting the moratorium, Peck added: "It's certainly a concession in that it's not a ban on mining Trail Ridge in perpetuity — only for 5 years."

