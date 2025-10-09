Major company hit with notice of dozens of toxic violations: 'That smell is out'

Locals have called for improved monitoring, noting the inadequacy of the current measures.

Wisconsin's only oil refinery has been accused of violating the state's air quality laws over two dozen times since it resumed operation in 2023.

What's happening?

Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the oil refinery in Superior has received notice of 27 violations of state laws from the Department of Natural Resources.

The refinery is owned and operated by the Canadian firm Cenovus Energy, which purchased the facility in 2021 and has invested over $1.2 billion in rebuilding it following a 2018 explosion.

The latest news suggests that the regulatory issues at the troubled facility are far from resolved, and previous attempts to coerce the company into compliance at a lower level have failed.

Among other failures, the company is accused of not adequately monitoring fine particle pollution for much of the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, the company was found to be lacking in curbing emissions of nitrogen oxide, for which exposure presents severe health risks.

Why are the violations so concerning?

The effects of a refinery's failure to uphold safety standards are felt most keenly in the local community. It's not just the pollutants in the air that are damaging the quality of life for Superior residents, but also the constant, unpleasant, and pungent smell of sulfur.

Lynn Wohlwend, who lives just a mile from the facility, told WPR, "I don't enjoy being in my yard when that smell is out."

Others have called for improved monitoring of the refinery's pollution, noting the inadequacy of the current measures.

"We would like a regulatory air monitor here because we have the only refinery in the state, and we should have one that actually represents the quality of the air here," Superior resident Patty Lier told WPR.

What's being done to protect the air?

The story emphasizes the importance of local action and implementing effective regulations on polluting industries that threaten the environment and public health.

Though there is broad popular support for holding companies accountable, there's not always the political will.

Even if there is federal opposition to pro-climate policies, state actions can still make a huge difference.

