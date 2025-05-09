  • Business Business

Government officials propose sweeping bill that targets oil industry — here's what you need to know

This policy would benefit the Guyanese people by ensuring that oil companies pay for cleanup costs.

by Sophia Donskoi
Guyana has proposed a revolutionary oil pollution bill aimed at holding oil companies accountable for the damage they cause during oil spills, according to a release from the country's "Official Gazette" and reporting from Reuters. 

In an optimistic move for those who believe in making polluters pay, the bill sets out clear standards for financial responsibility, regular inspections, and swift response in the event of oil spills, and it also would penalize companies who fail to comply with regulations, if passed. The bill is titled "The Oil Pollution Prevention, Preparedness Response and Responsibility Bill 2025," and its contents are available publicly on the Gazette's government site.

Guyana has a rapidly growing energy sector that includes offshore oil, and the policy would increase oversight on the country's energy industry, which has been touted by the oil and gas industry publications like OilPrice as "the world's newest petro-state."

This policy would benefit the Guyanese people by ensuring that oil companies, not taxpayers or coastal communities, pay for cleanup costs for the damage they cause. 

Oil spills have grave economic impacts on communities and people's livelihoods. According to the National Ocean Service, the Deepwater Horizon spill of 2010 devastated the Gulf's seafood industry and caused around $952.9 million in lost sales, $309.8 million in lost income, and 9,315 lost jobs at the time. 

Guyana's proposed measure would hold polluters financially responsible for such costs, and also would add the country's laws to a growing list of legislation holding the oil industry accountable for pollution. 

The Guyanese bill would also help protect public health and local economies by holding companies accountable for the billions in economic and environmental damages oil spills inflict on fishing communities, recreational economies, and people. 

If the bill passes in Guyana's Parliament, Guyana's bold move could encourage other countries to protect their citizens and make polluters pay for the consequences of their industries. 

In a related way, individuals can also do their part by using their purchasing power for good, attempting to support businesses that take anti-pollution measures seriously over ones that do not. And by switching away from vehicles and heating appliances that require oil or gas, the world can gradually reduce the extreme demand for fossil fuels and, in turn, how much is burned into the atmosphere every year.  

