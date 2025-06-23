  • Business Business

Energy group makes game-changing investment to transform electricity for over 500 million people: 'A big leap forward in accelerating electrification'

"Bringing clean, reliable power to the communities that need it the most."

by Mandela Namaste
Sub-Saharan Africa is about to get even greener, as clean energy tech giant Octopus Energy Group recently announced a major investment in MOPO, the inventive start-up known for delivering clean, reliable energy to underserved communities throughout the region.

According to Renewable Energy Magazine, Octopus Energy's new investment in the region brings the company even closer to its stated goal of expanding access to renewable energy all over the globe. In this case, Octopus plans to help deliver green energy to the 600 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa without reliable access to power.

Founded in 2017, MOPO is relatively new to the green energy market, but it has quickly distinguished itself by manufacturing its own solar-powered batteries. These batteries offer a sustainable and affordable alternative to traditional fossil fuel-dependent generators, which release harmful gases that warm our planet.

These batteries and MOPO's power centers are both installed and maintained by locals, which creates thousands of green jobs and powers economic growth in lower-income areas. 

Over the past eight years, the company has provided over 25 million battery rentals throughout Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, with plans for even further expansion that financial investment from Octopus will surely facilitate.

It goes without saying that solar is the future of the energy market, but as companies like MOPO are showing, it is also now the present. 

The efficiency of the manufacturing process has caught up to the immense environmental benefits that solar provides. Combine that with the fact that using solar is more or less free of charge post-installation. It eliminates the need to pay energy bills, with essentially no downside to harnessing the power of the sun to power your home. 

"MOPO has mastered how to provide affordable, green power to communities in Sub-Saharan Africa, which suffer from unstable or no access to the grid," said Greg Jackson, founder and CEO of Octopus Energy Group. "By harnessing the power of the sun, Octopus and MOPO can make a big leap forward in accelerating electrification in the region – leapfrogging dirty fossil fuels, and bringing clean, reliable power to the communities that need it the most."

