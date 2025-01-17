  • Business Business

Biden stuns political foes with announcement of new ban — as Trump says 'I will unban it immediately'

The incoming administration plans to challenge what Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt called "a disgraceful decision."

by Leslie Sattler
President Biden just protected over 625 million acres of American waters from new drilling, including the entire Atlantic coast, eastern Gulf of Mexico, Pacific coast, and part of the Bering Sea off Alaska, reported the Guardian.

The decision makes these areas off-limits to companies seeking to extract oil and gas. This move safeguards coastal habitats, marine life, and local economies that depend on clean, healthy oceans.

The action builds on the United States' commitment to transition toward cleaner forms of energy while protecting public health. Science shows that reducing oil and gas production helps prevent the dangerous overheating of our planet. This protection has no set end date, making it harder for future administrations to reverse.

President Biden used the power of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, which gives the federal government authority over offshore resources. Eight presidents have used this law to withdraw territory from drilling, including President-elect Trump, who protected waters off Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

However, the incoming administration plans to challenge what Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt called "a disgraceful decision."

"I will unban it immediately. I have the right to unban it," President-elect Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, though legal experts note the law doesn't explicitly allow presidents to reverse such protections without congressional approval.

Thanks to this move, coastal communities will keep their tourism and fishing industries thriving. Marine ecosystems can stay healthy. And the reduced drilling aligns with the United States' pledge to cut pollution by up to 66% by 2035.

"This is an epic ocean victory!" said Joseph Gordon, climate and energy director at Oceana, per the Guardian. "Our treasured coastal communities are now safeguarded for future generations."

"President Biden's bold action today underscores that we cannot afford the continued expansion of oil and gas production if we are to meet our climate targets and avoid the worst impacts on the climate crisis," said Lena Moffitt, executive director of Evergreen Action.

x