Nvidia CEO mocked over comments urging all college students to develop AI expertise

Recent comments from Nvidia's chief executive officer suggesting that all college students should heavily utilize artificial intelligence sparked a lively debate online.

"CEO OF OREO: 'I would advise that everyone eat 50 Oreos a day. Maybe even 100,'" X user firastopher (@firastopher) quipped above a video of an interview with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The poster was mocking a statement Huang made in the interview: "I would advise that every college student, every teacher should encourage their students to go use AI. Every college student should graduate and be an expert in AI."

CEO OF OREO: "I would advise that everyone eat 50 Oreos a day. Maybe even 100." https://t.co/I838UeDkJk — Firastopher 🇵🇸 (@firastopher) March 24, 2026

Huang then encouraged people of all professions to see what AI can do.

There has undoubtedly been a rise in the use of AI among students. According to a 2024 Digital Education Council survey, "86% of students globally are regularly using AI in their studies, with 54% of them using AI on a weekly basis."

Many, including some students who use it regularly, believe that the increased usage harms critical thinking, per Rand.

Then there's the perceived conflict of interest many have about someone who profits greatly from AI use pushing its increased usage, especially in areas where it may not be entirely beneficial.

Dario Amodei, the CEO of AI company Anthropic, warned against adverse public opinion to statements like Huang's for this very reason.

While many can agree that AI could greatly benefit society in some ways, the technology poses significant risks, including safety and security concerns. It also raises environmental concerns because of the outsized amounts of water and energy resources that data centers require.

As technology advances, so does the conversation about how to engage with it meaningfully, and commenters on the post had plenty to say both ways.

"Smoke 'em if you got 'em," one sarcastically said.

"We should all learn how to utilize AI sustainably and responsibly instead of outright rejecting such revolutionary new tool," added another.

"More intelligence doesn't equal more wisdom," a third pointed out.

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