CEO warns fellow tech giants not to ignore growing mass of public concerns: 'You're going to get a mob coming for you'

"You can't just go around saying we're going to create all this abundance."

Anthropic chief executive officer Dario Amodei thinks leaders in artificial intelligence and the general public both have it wrong to some degree.

As Business Insider has detailed, Amodei thinks leaders at the top of the AI food chain aren't properly weighing the risks of their ballooning riches to public perceptions of the technology.

"You can't just go around saying, OK, we're going to create all this abundance, a lot of it is going to go to us, and we're going to be trillionaires, and no one's going to complain about that," Amodei said in a late-January interview with Axios. He went on to warn, "You're going to get a mob coming for you if you don't do this in the right way."

Amodei's statements mirror the concerns outlined in his recent 19,000-word essay. There and in the Axios interview, Amodei advocated for radical changes to taxation to better share the wealth that AI is poised to generate.

The CEO of Anthropic — the AI company behind the large language model Claude — also breaks ranks with some other AI leaders, like Nvidia's Jensen Huang, who has expressed the view that selling chips to China is safe. In general, Amodei stands out as having a gloomier view of AI, one perhaps more in line with fears shared by some members of the public. He does, however, strongly disagree with some commonly expressed concerns.

On that note, Amodei suggested in the Axios interview that the focus on AI's water consumption is overblown and that the current discourse about data centers' impact on energy bills won't be a concern long-term.

It's all well and good for Amodei to espouse that view of AI's water use, but data centers' prominence in water-strapped areas around the world means local residents probably have a different take. As for energy usage, AI and data centers currently appear to be causing significant disruption and grid strain, impacting many Americans.

For opponents to unregulated AI infrastructure development, Amodei's take on the potential hazards of the rapidly evolving technology may be refreshing.

On the one hand, AI could greatly benefit society by improving the efficiency of energy systems, weather forecasting, conservation efforts, and disease diagnosis and prevention. On the other hand, the tech could pose significant risks, including misuse and security concerns, while threatening water and energy resources.

Amodei is a distinctive voice advocating for thoughtful AI integration into society, and his main focus seems to be ensuring everyone gets their fair share of the tech's windfall.

"I think in the long run, it's not about power bills. It's about enormous abundance, and whether they get their piece of the abundance," Amodei said.

